Dubai, UAE: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, today announced the full redemption and on-schedule repayment of a USD 700mn sukuk. This marks a significant milestone in implementing its sustainable financing strategy and commitment to responsible financial management.

The repayment of the sukuk reflects DIFC’s financial strength and the result of robust financial policies that enhance the efficiency of the Centre’s debt and financing portfolio. These financial policies reduce borrowing costs, mitigate refinancing risks, focus on cash generation from core activities, and ensure financial stability in the medium and long term.

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said: “DIFC has fully repaid its 2014 sukuk on schedule which reflects our financial strength. Over the past ten years, we have invested in high-quality commercial infrastructure, and this has helped position DIFC as the region’s preferred centre for business and finance. We continue to develop our real estate offering to meet high levels of demand from companies looking to establish or grow their presence in the city.”

The sukuk was raised through DIFC Investments to fund the expansion of the Centre with real estate infrastructure and development of new retail attraction Gate Avenue. DIFC maintained rational spending on all its projects and new developments, improved and diversified its revenue, and optimised the use of financial instruments.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.7bn and an estimated GDP of USD 10.5trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of 43,800 professionals working across over 6,150 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

