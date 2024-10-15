A comprehensive package of specialized services will be offered at preferential rates to companies based in the free zone.

Badr Buhannad: This is a significant addition to DSO’s operations and the value chain it provides to tech companies.

Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) has announced a strategic partnership with Builder.ai, AI-powered composable software platform that allows every business and entrepreneur to become digitally powered. The partnership aims to explore economic opportunities between both parties and support the operations of the AI and Quantum Cluster at Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the special economic zone for knowledge and innovation and a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority.

The agreement was signed during an official ceremony at GITEX Global 2024, the world’s largest tech and startup event, running at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 14 to 18 October. Badr Buhannad, Deputy Director General of DSO & Chief Corporate Support Officer at DIEZ and Varghese Cherian, Chief Revenue Officer at Builder.ai signed the agreement on behalf of DIEZ and Builder.ai respectively.

The partnership agreement focuses on establishing a "Living Lab" aimed at testing, showcasing, and scaling new technologies, services, and products in the fields of artificial intelligence and quantum computing. In addition, the collaboration extends to areas such as service development, educational initiatives, mentorship, and knowledge-sharing, fostering economic growth through research, joint workshops, and seminars. Under this partnership, Builder.ai will serve as the "Ecosystem Partner" for the AI and Quantum Cluster at Dubai Silicon Oasis, contributing to the hub's operations by offering a comprehensive package of specialized services at preferential rates to companies based in the free zone.

Through this partnership, Builder.ai will provide a comprehensive array of services, including the development of custom software and applications via its AI-powered platform. The platform allows users to develop software quickly and affordably by combining pre-built templates with customizable features to address users’ needs.

Badr Buhannad said: "Dubai Silicon Oasis remains steadfast in its commitment to realizing the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in strengthening Dubai’s position as a global capital of the digital economy. This partnership with Builder.ai further cements the Emirate’s role as a leading hub for future technologies and innovation."

He added: "This partnership will significantly add to the value chain offered by Dubai Silicon Oasis to tech companies, improving the operations of the AI and Quantum Cluster in the free zone. It will also foster innovation and technological development, further benefiting the integrated ecosystem of the free zone and its specialized companies."

Varghese Cherian, Chief Revenue Officer at Builder.ai, said: "Through this partnership, we aim to showcase our ability to enhance the digital ecosystem of our partners, and in particular digitally enabling companies within Dubai Silicon Oasis. Through this partnership, we’re excited to provide a composable platform to build customized software and apps that will accelerate businesses to digitally transform without requiring deep technical expertise."

Artificial intelligence remains a key focus area for Dubai Silicon Oasis, a technology centric free zone. It works to support the UAE's AI strategy, which aims to position the UAE as a global leader in integrating AI across all vital sectors.