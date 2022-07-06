Dubai: In line with its sustainability strategy and strong commitment towards UAE's long-term green agenda, Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), has announced its participation as a Key Partner in the citywide sustainability campaign “Dubai Can”. The initiative, which was launched early this year by H.H Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council, aims to educate the society on making necessary changes to reduce waste and protect the environment, while providing access to free and safe drinking water across the city, and cutting back on the use of single-use plastic water bottles.

This partnership is in line with DIB’s sustainability strategy and showcases the bank’s efforts in integrating sustainability and climate risk into its operating models, in order to ensure that the bank and its stakeholders are safeguarded against larger environmental concerns that are impacting the global economies today.

As part of Dubai’s commitment to meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Dubai Can has installed water fountains at popular destinations & attractions across the Emirate. In the first 100 days since its launch, the campaign has reported a reduction of more than one million 500ml single-use plastic water bottles, a clear evidence of the positive impact of this initiative.

With the recent installation of DIB’s free drinking water station in the Business Bay area of Dubai, DIB aims to create a culture of conscious living and drive awareness on issues that relate to sustainability, becoming a leading example for organizations that are adopting responsible business practices, while supporting the UAE’s ambitions of a low-carbon economy. Residents and citizens visiting Business Bay will now be able to access free and safe drinking water by using DIB’s water station to refill their eco-friendly water bottles.

Commenting on DIB’s participation in the Dubai Can Initiative, Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Dubai Islamic Bank’s Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “As one of the most progressive Islamic financial institutions in the world, we are very proud to be taking part in this forward-thinking initiative that promotes sustainability and protects the environment in the city. The successful implementation and execution of the Dubai Can initiative clearly highlights the importance that the leadership has placed in positioning Dubai as one of the world’s most leading sustainable cities. It is vital that communities understand the effects of plastic on the environment, and we, as one of the leading players in the UAE banking sector, have a responsibility to proactively tackle the most pressing issues of our ever-changing world and shift our focus towards building a sustainable environment for future generations”.

“Our efforts over the years have repeatedly shown that sustainability sits at the core of DIB’s strategy, values and purpose. As we enter a decade of change, we are very enthusiastic of the journey ahead, a journey that will see the bank increasing its focus on providing dedicating solutions that help mitigate environmental risks and create positive economic and social impact for the greater society”.

DIB is already aligned with nearly half of the global sustainable development goals set up by the United Nations General Assembly across key areas such as good health and well-being, quality education, economic growth, climate action, peace and sustainable cities and communities. DIB’s participation in Dubai Can initiative is yet another example of how the bank actively encourages the community to adopt practices that promote a sustainable development of the city.

Ready for change #DIBforSustainability