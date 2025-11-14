The agreement will deliver high-quality training and certification programmes through DIB Academy

The collaboration supports shared goals of advancing workforce capability, knowledge exchange, and professional growth across the region

Dubai, UAE – DIB has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Informa Connect Academy at HRSE Dubai, formalising a strategic collaboration to advance professional education, certification, and workforce development across the UAE and wider GCC region. The partnership will be delivered through DIB Academy, the bank’s dedicated learning and development platform, launched earlier this year.

The collaboration establishes a framework for the joint development, delivery, and quality assurance of professional training programmes designed to benefit, not only DIB employees, but also professionals from other organisations across various sectors.

Expanding Professional Education Beyond Banking

Through this partnership, DIB Academy will share its deep expertise in Islamic banking and finance to support capability building across the regional financial sector and beyond. Informa Connect Academy, renowned for its world-class learning and certification programmes, will collaborate with the DIB Academy to audit, review, and approve courses as part of a joint curriculum panel, ensuring the highest standards of academic and professional quality.

Commenting on this collaboration, Rafia Al Abbar, Head of Human Resources at DIB said: “At DIB, we view learning and development as a strategic driver of long-term performance and resilience. This partnership reflects our commitment to nurturing future-ready talent - both within the bank and across the broader business ecosystem. With a strategic focus on driving sustainable professional development, DIB Academy serves as a hub connecting expertise and innovation, while fostering academic collaboration and career growth. By combining our deep expertise in Islamic finance with Informa’s global learning platform, we aim to empower professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving regional economy.”

A Shared Commitment to Excellence and Innovation

The MOU sets out a framework for co-developing learning curricula, co-designing professional certifications, and jointly delivering training programmes for internal and external audiences. The partnership will also promote knowledge exchange, capacity building, and alignment with emerging industry standards.

Nicola Bell, Head of Learning Solutions at Informa Connect Academy, commented: “We are proud to collaborate with DIB Academy to support learning excellence across multiple sectors. This partnership allows us to leverage our combined strengths in professional education, ensuring that every course meets the highest standards of relevance, rigour, and quality.”

Supporting Regional Talent and Growth

While the initiative will directly benefit DIB employees, the learning opportunities developed through this partnership will be open to professionals across the region seeking to enhance their skills, gain globally recognised certifications, and advance their careers.

The agreement reflects a shared vision to strengthen professional learning ecosystems, promote excellence in education, and contribute to the UAE’s ongoing transformation towards a diversified and knowledge-driven economy.

About DIB:

Established in 1975, DIB is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets and a public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Spearheading the evolution of the global Islamic finance industry, DIB is also the world’s first full service Islamic bank and amongst the largest Islamic banks in the world. With Group assets now exceeding US$106 billion and market capitalisation of more than US$18 billion, the group operates with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees and around 500 branches in its vast global network across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Serving over 5 million customers across the Group, DIB offers an increasing range of innovative Shariah-compliant products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

In addition to being the first and largest Islamic bank in the UAE, DIB has a significant international presence as a torchbearer in promoting Shariah-compliant financial services across a number of markets worldwide. The bank has established DIB Pakistan Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary which is the first Islamic bank in Pakistan to offer Priority & Platinum Banking, The launch of Panin Dubai Syariah Bank in Indonesia early marked DIB’s first foray in the Far East, with a stake of nearly 25% stake in the Indonesian bank. Additionally, DIB was given the licence by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate its subsidiary, DIB Kenya Ltd. DIB has been designated as D-SIB (Domestic Systemically Important Bank) in UAE. The acquisition of Noor Bank has solidified its position as a leading bank in the global Islamic finance industry. Recently, DIB has successfully acquired minority stake of 25% of T.O.M. Group which provides digital banking services in Türkiye.

The bank’s ultimate goal is to make Islamic finance the norm, rather than an alternative to conventional banking worldwide. DIB has won a range of accolades that are testament to these efforts across diversified areas, including retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as CSR and consultancy services. DIB has been named the “Best Islamic Bank” in various prestigious ceremonies marking the bank’s leadership position in the Islamic finance sector. As a progressive Islamic financial institution, DIB embraces the opportunities and challenges associated with integrating sustainability into its business by delivering sustainable products and services and by advancing the green and social composition. 2025 marked DIB Golden Jubilee, with a Bold New Vision for the Future to be prepared to meet the challenges ahead and continue building a legacy of success for the years to come.

For more information, please visit us at www.dib.ae

About Informa Connect Academy

Informa Connect Academy is part of Informa, a global FTSE 100 business with a network of trusted brands in specialist markets and more than 11,000 colleagues working in over 30 countries. Informa Connect Academy leverages the expertise of Informa Connect to meet the needs and aspirations of students, industry professionals, and educational partners. Their purpose is to connect customers to information and people, enabling them to know more, do more, and be more. Informa is unmatched in helping people share professional knowledge worldwide.