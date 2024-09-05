Dubai, UAE – Diamondlease, a leading car rental and leasing company in the UAE and part of Al Habtoor Group, proudly announces the grand opening of its new branch in Umm Al Rumool, Dubai. This milestone also marks a significant expansion of Diamondlease’s electric vehicle (EV) fleet, further underscoring the company’s commitment to sustainable mobility and innovative solutions for its customers.

Strategically located in Umm Al Rumool, the new branch extends Diamondlease’s reach to key areas, including Rashidiya, Umm Ramool, Ras Al Khor, and the rapidly developing Dubai Commerce City. This expansion is part of Diamondlease’s broader strategy to enhance service accessibility and promote eco-friendly transportation options across the emirate.

“At Diamondlease, we are deeply committed to driving sustainability in the UAE’s automotive industry,” said Partha Barua, Managing Director at Diamondlease. “The opening of our Umm Al Rumool branch is not only about expanding our geographical footprint but also about introducing more customers to our growing fleet of electric vehicles. This aligns with our mission to reduce carbon emissions and offer greener alternatives to our customers.”

The new branch will offer the full range of Diamondlease’s vehicles, including the recently introduced JAC Electric Vehicle, E30X. This addition to the fleet reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to support the UAE’s vision for a more sustainable future. As part of this initiative, Diamondlease is also planning to install EV charging stations and solar panels at its facilities, starting with its Dubai Investment Park (DIP) location, to further reduce the environmental impact.

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Founding Chairman of Al Habtoor Group, commented on the opening: “Our commitment to preserving the environment and supporting the UAE’s sustainability goals is evident across all our ventures, from real estate developments like Al Habtoor Tower and The Residences, Al Habtoor Grand, to the solar panels installed at Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club. With the expansion of our electric vehicle fleet at Diamondlease and the strategic opening of the Umm Al Rumool branch, we are providing sustainable transportation options that align with the nation’s green initiatives. The new location will also serve the growing number of travellers to the UAE, offering them convenient and eco-friendly rental solutions.”

Located conveniently near Dubai Airport, the Umm Al Rumool branch is expected to serve as a key hub for both short-term rentals and corporate leasing, particularly for environmentally-conscious customers. The branch’s proximity to the airport makes it an ideal location for travellers seeking convenient pick-up and drop-off services, and it is anticipated to generate a significant increase in daily and weekly rental business.

The opening event was attended by Khalaf Al Habtoor, Founding Chairman of Al Habtoor Group, Ahmad Al Habtoor, CEO of Al Habtoor Motors, Maan Halabi, Managing Director of Al Habtoor Group, and a large number of senior management from the Group.

To celebrate the opening, Diamondlease is offering a special discount on short-term rentals for vehicles booked and picked up from the Umm Al Rumool branch until October 15, 2024. This promotion includes the newly launched EVs, providing customers with an opportunity to experience the latest in sustainable driving.

“Our new Umm Al Rumool branch embodies our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and environmental responsibility,” Barua added. “We are excited to offer our customers not just more convenient locations but also more sustainable choices in their vehicle rentals.”

In addition to the expansion in Umm Al Rumool, Diamondlease has plans to further enhance its service offerings with the establishment of a new workshop in Musaffah, Abu Dhabi, and the continued growth of its EV rental services across the UAE.

About Diamondlease:

Diamondlease is a leading car rental and leasing company in the UAE, offering a wide range of vehicles and services, including corporate and personal leasing, truck and bus rentals, and used car sales. A subsidiary of the Al Habtoor Group, Diamondlease is dedicated to delivering superior customer service, innovative solutions, and sustainable practices.

About Al Habtoor Group:

Established by Chairman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor in 1970, Al Habtoor Group is considered one of the most successful and respected conglomerates in the UAE. Operating in the UAE and international markets, it proudly flies the UAE flag in numerous cities around the world, including London, Vienna, Budapest, Beirut, and Springfield in the state of Illinois, USA. The group employs thousands of highly qualified and skilled professionals. Al Habtoor Group has become synonymous with dynamic growth, demonstrating its commitment to developing its businesses in multiple sectors, including hospitality, automotive, real estate, education, insurance, and publishing.

