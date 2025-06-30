Dubai, UAE: As the UAE prepares to implement a nationwide eInvoicing mandate by July 2026, Dhruva is calling on businesses to urgently begin their digital compliance journey or risk falling behind. The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) and the Ministry of Finance (MoF) have set out a phased roadmap that begins with legislative updates in Q2 2025 and culminates in the mandatory go-live date of July 2026. The new system is poised to dramatically reshape how tax data is reported, analysed, and enforced in real-time.

“eInvoicing is not just another compliance requirement but a complete transformation of how transactions are recorded, shared, and scrutinised by the authorities,” said Nimish Goel, GCC Leader, Dhruva Consultants. “From VAT to corporate tax, this reform will provide unprecedented visibility to regulators and significantly raise the bar for compliance.”

Unlike the traditional practice of sharing PDF invoices over email, the UAE’s eInvoicing model mandates the issuance of structured XML-based invoices routed through accredited service providers. Drawing inspiration from successful rollouts in several other economies—where eInvoicing has helped curb billions in tax fraud—the UAE’s model includes B2B and B2G transactions to start with, and notably, will extend to businesses not currently VAT registered.

“The scope is vast. Even exempt and out-of-scope supplies will now require electronic commercial invoices,” explained Nimish. “This means financial services, real estate, and designated zone transactions—historically under less scrutiny—will now be monitored in real-time.”

“Businesses in the UAE cannot afford to wait until 2026 to act, they should begin by assessing current data readiness, reviewing internal systems, engaging with their ERP and IT teams, and working closely with tax advisors to fix any gaps in VAT treatment or data capture,” said Nimish. “It’s not just about compliance—errors in real-time reporting can trigger audits and penalties.”

eInvoicing also brings the promise of long-term efficiencies, including the eventual automation of VAT return filing and improved refund processes. However, the road to implementation will require rigorous preparation—from stakeholder alignment and system integration to validating digital signatures and ensuring data accuracy.

Dhruva will continue to support businesses in navigating this regulatory shift through tailored advisory, technology enablement, and policy insight as further guidelines are released by the authorities.