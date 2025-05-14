​​​​​Dubai, UAE: As the UAE’s tax landscape continues to evolve with the introduction of corporate tax, and complex compliance requirements, Dhruva Consultants has pioneered a framework to support UAE businesses to approach taxation through the power of Artificial Intelligence. UAE organization’s and residents can log on to www.DhruvAi.tax to enquire about tax planning, legal compliance, and regulatory advisory. Dhruva Consultants is one of the leading tax advisory firms in the Middle East.

Designed to make tax management intuitive, predictive, and real-time, Dhruva’s intelligent AI platform addresses the increasing demand for smarter compliance tools across the region. The solution harnesses the capabilities of advanced machine learning, large language models (LLMs), and natural language processing (NLP) to analyze financial data, interpret regulations, and provide instant insights tailored to UAE’s unique regulatory frameworks.

“Our vision was clear from the start—to remove the complexity surrounding taxation and empower businesses with clarity, control, and confidence,” said Nimish Goel, GCC Leader, Dhruva Consultants. “Traditional software solves yesterday’s problems. With AI, we help businesses anticipate tomorrow’s tax challenges and stay ahead of regulatory change.”

Unlike conventional tax platforms that remain reactive and rules-based, DhruvAI.tax offers a predictive and adaptive experience. From identifying deductible expenses in corporate tax filings to modeling intercompany transactions for transfer pricing compliance, the platform acts as a virtual tax strategist for UAE-based enterprises.

The system is fully integrated with major ERP platforms, allowing for quick deployment and minimal technical overhead. It continuously updates itself with the latest tax regulations and free zone nuances via API feeds and built-in audit mechanisms, ensuring ongoing compliance.

With the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) increasingly leveraging digital infrastructure and encouraging voluntary compliance, Dhruva’s AI’s solution is aligned with the UAE’s broader vision of becoming a digitally enabled, innovation-first economy.

The platform’s ability to simulate various business scenarios—such as mergers, restructurings, or cross-border transactions—gives CFOs and tax advisors the power to make informed decisions in advance, reducing risk exposure while enhancing strategic agility. This proactive approach is particularly valuable for companies operating in free zones or managing complex cross-jurisdictional operations.

“As the UAE becomes a global hub for AI and regulatory innovation, DhruvAI.tax is proud to support this transformation,” added Nimish. “We see ourselves not just as a software provider, but as a strategic partner to businesses and governments striving for compliance excellence.”

DhruvAI.tax is currently expanding its footprint across the GCC, with plans to launch tailored modules for Saudi Arabia and Qatar in the coming year. As the region prepares for a more data-driven, transparent future, DhruvAI.tax is leading the charge—redefining the way enterprises navigate compliance in a rapidly changing world.

About Dhruva Consultants

Dhruva Consultants is a leading tax advisory firm specializing in VAT, corporate tax, transfer pricing, and international taxation in the Middle East. With a strong track record in advising some of the largest real estate players in the UAE, Dhruva Consultants combines deep industry expertise with practical solutions, ensuring clients not only achieve compliance but also optimize their tax strategies for long-term success. https://dhruvaconsultants.com/