MUSCAT: Dhofar Islamic’s Al Rifaa Exclusive Banking Account continues to attract a growing number of customers, thanks to its exceptional privileges that combine Sharia-compliant financial solutions with personalized services tailored to the aspirations of distinguished clients.

Marking a significant advancement in Islamic banking services, the Al Rifaa Exclusive Banking Account offers a unique blend of preferential financing, bespoke services, and rewarding benefits designed to enhance the customer experience.

Account holders enjoy access to a range of premium banking facilities, including competitive financing rates, a Platinum Direct Debit Card, and a Titanium Credit Card with extensive privileges such as access to business lounges at selected airports, exclusive offers, and a rewards program for both local and international purchases. Additionally, the account provides seamless digital banking solutions via online and mobile platforms, ensuring convenience and efficiency in managing transactions.

Commenting on the account’s benefits, Amor Said Mohamed Al Amri, DGM & Head of Retail Banking Dhofar Islamic, said: "The Al Rifaa Exclusive Banking Account reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative Sharia-compliant financial solutions that align with our customers’ aspirations. More than just banking services, we aim to enrich our customers’ lifestyles and help them achieve their financial goals. With Al Rifaa, we are redefining the personal banking experience in the Sultanate of Oman."

Dhofar Islamic continues to strengthen its position in the Islamic banking sector by expanding its branch and ATM network, enhancing its portfolio of innovative products and services, and offering highly efficient credit card solutions. The bank also prioritizes customer experience by investing in digital advancements and ongoing employee training to maintain the highest service standards.