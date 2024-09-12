Muscat: Dhofar Islamic, a leading Islamic financial window in the sultanate of Oman, sponsored the IFN Oman Forum 2024, a prominent event showcasing the growth and development of Islamic finance in the region. The forum was organized by REDmoney in partnership with the Financial Services Authority, where it provided a platform for industry experts, regulators, and financial institutions to discuss key trends, challenges, and opportunities in the Islamic finance sector.

Mohsin Shaik Mohamed, Head of Investment Banking & Capital Markets at Dhofar Islamic, represented Dhofar Islamic at the forum. He contributed as a moderator on a session entitled “Building on Oman's Growing Position as a Center for Islamic Capital Markets” discussing the influence of the new bond and Sukuk regulations on the Islamic capital market, the role of flourishing equity and IPO market play as part of a broader divestment program and the meaning of the new Virtual Assets Regulatory Framework for digital assets in Oman.

The IFN Forum 2024 brought together the brightest minds in the Islamic finance space to discuss essential developments and the ethical impact of Sharia compliant banking practices. Attended by key dignitaries, industry experts and potential investors, the forum highlighted a selection of fundamental topics, including; Shariah Compliant Funds and Collective Investment Schemes in Oman, Islamic Structured Finance and Capital Markets in Oman and Shariah Compliant Marketplace Financing and Digital Initiatives in Oman among other discussions.

Dhofar Islamic’s participation reaffirms the commitment to promoting responsible and sustainable Islamic banking practices in the Sultanate of Oman.

Over the years, Dhofar Islamic has maintained a prominent position as a leading financial service provider in Oman. The Islamic banking window of BankDhofar maintains standards of corporate governance, research and development, corporate social responsibility and customer service. Dhofar Islamic aims to distinguish itself with outstanding customer experience, investing in Fintech, developing innovative products and launching state-of-the-art financial solutions.

Earlier this year Dhofar Islamic rebranded to mark its 10th anniversary and celebrate a decade of excellence. Our new logo represents Dhofar Islamic's evolution from a single star to a galaxy of enhanced capabilities. Each star in the constellation symbolizes our core values, emphasizing ethical banking, transparency, and customer-centricity. It reflects our commitment to our customers to offer the best in service and products.