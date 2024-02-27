Muscat: Dhofar Islamic, BankDhofar’s leading Islamic banking window, is presenting the “Bonus Points” promotion campaign for credit cardholders. All customers who apply for a new Gold or a Titanium credit card will have their annual fees reimbursed in the form of Reward points (points equal to the paid card annual fee).



Dhofar Islamic cardholders will have a chance to be part of the credit card “Bonus Points” promotion campaign. During this campaign for spend of OMR 200, Titanium cardholders can earn 3,000 bonus reward points (worth of OMR 30 which is equivalent to the card’s annual fee) and for spend of OMR 100 Gold credit card holders will have the opportunity to earn 2,000 bonus points (worth of OMR 20 which is equivalent to the card’s annual fee). The campaign is valid till 31 March 2024.



The points will be available at the rewards program, which is a seamless and user-friendly experience, making it easy for cardholders to track their points, browse the rewards, and redeem their points through Dhofar Islamic mobile app or website.



Along with the Rewards program, credit cardholders are able to earn and collect points on every purchase, which can easily redeemed instantly across groceries, essentials, electronics, jewelry, dining categories and many more. Cardholders can even choose to redeem points for flight tickets at over 900 airlines, book a holiday, stay in more than 700,000 hotels or redeem at the Bank’s partner outlets in the Sultanate of Oman.



All that a cardholder needs to do to earn reward points is use the credit card for every day essentials, both locally and abroad as more points are accrued for purchases made using the card while travelling.



This feature is designed to enhance the convenience and flexibility of our credit card rewards program. It empowers our customers to access, choose and redeem the rewards earned by spending using Dhofar Islamic credit cards.



Dhofar Islamic’s national wide branch network is growing rapidly. The network also consists of more than 320 (ATMs – CDMs – FFMs – MFKs) including Islamic and conventional devices.



For more information about Dhofar Islamic, please visit our website at www.dhofarislamicbank.com or contact our 24/7 call center at 24775777.