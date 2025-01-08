MUSCAT: Dhofar Islamic, the Islamic Banking window of BankDhofar, has announced a new financing campaign offering one of the most competitive financing rates in the market. Starting from this January till 31 March 2025 . The campaign provides an excellent opportunity for customers to secure affordable Sharia-compliant financing.

This initiative is designed to cater to the needs of a broad customer base via its tailored rates and a wide range of financing solutions. The key highlight of this campaign is that the financing rates start from as low as 4.75%. Dhofar Islamic continues to be strongly committed to providing ethical and Sharia-compliant financial solutions that empower customers to achieve their life style .

“This campaign represents Dhofar Islamic’s dedication to offering customers exceptional value said Amor Al Amri, DGM & Head of Retail Banking at Dhofar Islamic. “We encourage our customers to seize this opportunity to benefit from reduced rates and experience the unparalleled service we provide.”

Since the launch of Dhofar Islamic, rebranded earlier this year to mark 10 years of successful operations, it has been at the forefront of the fast-growing Islamic banking sector in Oman. Dhofar Islamic maintains standards of corporate governance, research and development, corporate social responsibility and customer service based on widely acknowledged best practices. It aims to distinguish itself with outstanding customer experience, investment in Fintech, developing as well developing and launching state-of-the-art financial solutions.

Customers can learn more about this limited-time campaign by visiting any of the 25 branches of Dhofar Islamic located across all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman or call 24775777.