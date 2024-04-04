Muscat: Dhofar Islamic, the Islamic Banking window of BankDhofar, is pleased to announce the launch of SME Business Banking account. This account comes in line with the Oman Vision 2040. The account offers a diverse range of banking solutions, to the Small and Medium Enterprise segment. The solution takes into consideration the day-to-day needs of the customers and provides features aiding their business enhancement.

Key Features of the account: Simplified Account Opening; convenient account opening and documentation process, making it easier for businesses to get started with their banking journey. Customers can walk in to any of Dhofar Islamic branches across Oman. Sharia Compliant Products and Services; with a wide range of Sharia compliant products & services are offered to meet customers’ needs. POS Connection Support; with this account, customers can also take advantage of the POS (point-of-sale) systems. This will aid customers in their cash receivables and enhance their sales. WPS Solution; Dhofar Islamic offers a unique Wage Protection System (WPS) solution that simplifies salary payments, offers a convenient and efficient way to manage employee payroll. It allows the customer to process the salary online by uploading a file or walk-in to the extensive branch network and provide a bar-coded document to process the salary. Cards; customized debit cards designed to meet the unique needs of SME’s. RCCD Service; Remote Cheque Capture and Deposit services are designed to facilitate bulk cheque processing remotely and adds efficiency, flexibility, security, and cost effectiveness to SME’s business operations. Local and International Transfers; as customers can use our branches services to transfer money anywhere locally and internationally. Payment Gateway; it also offers payment gateway to aspiring SME customers to collect payments for their online transactions by integrating Dhofar Islamic Payment Gateway on their websites.

Dhofar Islamic offers a range of investment solutions, including deposits and financial products, to help businesses grow and maximize their surplus funds. Dhofar Islamic has a dedicated team which oversees the implementation of its SME strategy. Dhofar Islamic unwavering commitment to Corporates & SMEs and its continuous investment in technology underpin its dedication to supporting Oman's economic growth and development in line with Oman 2040 Vision.

For more information about Dhofar Islamic and how to open an account, please visit [www.dhofarislamicbank.com] or call our call center 24/7 on 24775774 for inquiries.