Muscat: Dhofar Islamic, the Islamic Banking window of BankDhofar, is pleased to introduce its latest offering, the Youth Account, designed to cater to the unique financial needs and aspirations of Oman's young generation.

Dhofar Islamic encourages young Omanis to embrace Youth Account as a steppingstone to financial literacy and financial independence. With this account, Dhofar Islamic aims to inspire a generation of confident and responsible financial leaders.

The Youth Account is a Shari’a compliant savings account (based on Mudarabah principles) specially crafted to cater to the unique needs of youth aged between 18 and 23 years. It comes with no minimum balance requirement and allows free fund transfers through mobile payment service ensuring that young account holders can enjoy their banking experience without any extra fees. This innovative youth-centric account is a testament to Dhofar Islamic’s commitment to empowering the youth with convenient and flexible banking solutions that enable financial independence from an early age.

Commenting on the launch of the Youth Account, Mr. Amor Said Al Amri, DGM and Head of Retail Banking - Dhofar Islamic said, “Our Youth Account is designed to empower the young generation to learn essential money management skills, take control of their finances and build a strong financial foundation for their future. We are committed to providing them with the tools they need to start their career and achieve their financial goals."

Dhofar Islamic is one of the leading Islamic windows in Oman setting the standard for the best customer experience within the banking industry in the Sultanate of Oman by adopting best international banking practices. It continues to demonstrate its strong commitment towards community development and contribution to the growth of the national economy by offering innovative Shari’a compliant financial solutions that cater to the needs of its retail and corporate customers.

The Youth Account is available now at all Dhofar Islamic branches. For more information about the Youth Account and how to open an account, please visit any of the branches around the Sultanate of Oman, or call our call center 24/7 on 24775777 for inquiries.