Muscat – Dhofar Islamic, the Islamic banking window of BankDhofar, offers a diverse range of credit cards designed to provide flexibility, exclusive privileges, and seamless financial convenience. Tailored for modern, fast-paced lifestyles, these credit cards transform everyday spending into rewarding experiences.

Dhofar Islamic offers a selection of credit cards, including the prestigious World MasterCard, Titanium MasterCard, and Gold MasterCard. Each card comes packed with valuable benefits, enabling customers to enjoy exclusive perks while managing their finances with ease. Cardholders earn reward points on purchases, which can be redeemed for flight bookings, hotel stays, and shopping vouchers through the bank’s user-friendly mobile application, enhancing their overall travel and shopping experiences.

The Dhofar Islamic World MasterCard ensures a premium experience with exclusive benefits available across Oman and worldwide. airport lounges in different countries, a 10% discount on international tickets booked through Cleartrip, two complimentary Costa drinks at Dubai airports, a 15% discount on IHG hotels and resorts across Europe, the Middle East, Maldives, India, and Africa, as well as significant savings of up to 35% on Avis car rentals.

With a growing number of customers choosing Dhofar Islamic credit cards, the bank has simplified the application process. Customers can apply at any branch across all 25 governorates and states of Oman or conveniently through the bank’s website. The broad range of credit cards caters to various customer segments.

By continuously expanding its portfolio of Sharia-compliant financial products, Dhofar Islamic is setting new benchmarks in the Islamic banking sector in Oman. The bank recently introduced specialized accounts for youth, women, and minors, addressing their daily financial needs while supporting their aspirations. As a key player in Oman’s Islamic banking sector, Dhofar Islamic has captured a significant market share, driven by its expanding asset base, growing financing portfolio, and increasing customer deposits. In 2024, total income rose to OMR 23.29 million, while total assets increased by 10.24% to OMR 899.76 million.

Dhofar Islamic remains committed to innovation and excellence, ensuring that customers enjoy unparalleled benefits through its robust credit card offerings and personalized banking solutions.