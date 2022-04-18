Free service for up to 5 years, free registration and other benefits

Muscat: Dhofar Automotive, the official distributor of Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, RAM, Fiat and Alfa Romeo vehicles in the Sultanate of Oman, has announced that particular models under renowned Italian brands “Fiat” and “Alfa Romeo” will be included in the recently launched Ramadan offers.

The offers include incredible benefits that comprises huge cash gifts and up to 5 years/120,000 km free service on select models, 5-year warranty, 5-year roadside assistance, free registration and several value additions as well.

As part of the offer period, which began this month and continues until the 30th of May, the Italian brand, Fiat 500 Dolcevita model will be available with a monthly instalment starting from OMR 99 in addition to a warranty of 5 years/120,000 km, free registration for the first year, and 5-year roadside assistance.

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio is also available with attractive prices starting from OMR 25,980 in addition to 5 years/120,000 km warranty and maintenance, free registration for the first year and 5 years roadside assistance.

Commenting on these incredible new offers, Hatem El-Naggar, General Manager at Dhofar Automotive, said, “The vintage Italian brands Fiat and Alfa Romeo have been distinguished for decades by the superior quality of their designs and the level of craftsmanship that they employ without compromising the performance levels within their respective classes and the advanced technology that meets the aspirations of sports driving enthusiasts, giving them a real passion for driving. Dhofar Automotive presents these attractive offers on the two highly sought-after models from Fiat and Alfa Romeo. With the Alfa Romeo’s sporting characteristics that satisfy the needs of our valued customers who are fans of sophistication, luxury and a sporty performance that is synonymous with the brand for decades, and the city's most popular Fiat model that is unmistakably Italian in its approach to driving with its capabilities for daily use, the offers from Dhofar Automotive on these cars are too good to miss. The offers also come with a generous package of after-sales service that are on par with international standards, providing owners with peace of mind and the pleasure of driving their beautiful Italian cars."

Fiat

The Fiat 500 Dolcevita model is one of the most prominent Italian vintage car brands that represents the values ​​of Italian elegance and lifestyle, design, art, aesthetics of everyday life, taste, imagination and enjoyment. These are the characteristics of the vintage Italian persona and are aimed at customers who look for exclusivity and elegance in their cars. The interior of the 500 Dolcevita is inspired by a marine theme with its wood dashboard and contrasting beauty line. The car is powered by a 100-hp 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine with a DuaLogic transmission, and is truly a unique model with exceptional features that is designed specifically for the city.

Alfa Romeo

Stelvio is the brand’s first SUV with a powerful and distinctive design that grabs attention wherever it is, this is evident in the Stelvio Quadrifoglio which includes design features that create a sportier look, as well as special technical features for the car. The vehicle is equipped with an exclusive aluminium 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo petrol engine that delivers power of 510hp, generates a torque of 600 Nm and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds, with a best-in-class top speed of 283 km/h. And it has already set a new world record for its class on the iconic Nürburgring at 7 minutes and 51.7 seconds.

“Taking advantage of this offer is a great opportunity for car enthusiasts, as it is now possible to own a Fiat or Alfa Romeo with easy and affordable instalments plus up to 5 years of free services, along with other valuable benefits and guaranteed cash gifts." He added.

The offers from Dhofar Automotive are only valid on select models. The value of the monthly instalments is calculated based on a 20% down payment for a period of 7 years. Financing is subject to the approval of the bank or the financing company, the prices differ according to the model, equipment and year of manufacturing. Free registration applies for the first year and on private cars only and the five-year roadside assistance on private cars only.

In Oman, Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, RAM, Fiat and Alfa Romeo models are available in Dhofar Automotive showrooms, with different classes of equipment. For more information about Dhofar Automotive, please visit www.dhofarautomotive.com or call 24500530.

About Dhofar Automotive

Established in 2010 as a joint venture between The Zubair Automotive Group and Shanfari Automotive, Dhofar Automotive is an authorised distributor for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Mopar brands in Oman.

Over the past seven years, Dhofar Automotive has built a strong reputation for its total commitment to delivering innovative and exceptional customer service in both sales and after sales. Continuing to invest heavily on network expansion and facility enhancement, the company today sports six showrooms and nine service stations across the county, placing itself amongst the strongest dealership networks in the country.

Supported by Stellantis and backed by the iconic personalities of its eight distinct brands, Dhofar Automotive continues to secure a healthy market share for each brand it represents. The company’s ultimate goal, however, has always been to become a trusted lifetime partner for each and every one of its customers.