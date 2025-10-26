Cairo, Egypt – DHL Express, the global leader in international express shipping, announced its continued commitment to adopting sustainable practices to help reduce its carbon footprint and enhance operational efficiency. This comes as part of the Group’s global strategy to cut emissions and drive sustainability in the logistics sector, in alignment with Egypt’s Vision 2030 for sustainable development.

In this context, DHL Express has replaced around 55–60% of its fleet with more fuel-efficient vehicles, a move expected to reduce emissions by approximately 62,095 tons of CO₂ annually, thanks to the advanced features of these vehicles. This initiative not only reduces environmental impact but also optimizes delivery operations and ensures more efficient service for customers.

The company also embraces eco-friendly practices, including the use of recycled boxes and honeycomb recycled paper wraps across all shipments along with providing innovative and sustainable logistics solutions to customers through its “Go Green Plus” service, which leverages Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). This helps businesses achieve their environmental goals and reduce emissions from their logistics operations.

DHL Express’s commitment extends beyond environmental sustainability to include social responsibility initiatives. The company launched the “Waraet Amal” project to recycle its operational papers, which has so far recycled more than 93 tons of paper and redirected the proceeds to support charitable causes. In 2023, the first financial returns were donated to 57357 Hospital for children’s cancer treatment to support in securing the Cyber Knife medical device. This is only the beginning, building on the project’s success and while expanding it with our partners, DHL aims to make a tangible impact and drive positive change in the community.

Commenting on these initiatives, Ossama Ibrahim, Country Manager of DHL Express Egypt, stated: “At DHL, sustainability is more than a commitment, it is a long-term investment in shaping a better future for Egypt, our customers, and generations to come. It lies at the heart of our global strategy, guiding every step we take to reduce our impact on the environment while strengthening our operational excellence. Through strategic partnerships and innovative initiatives, we aspire to set a benchmark in the logistics sector by seamlessly integrating efficiency, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility—fully aligned with Egypt’s Vision 2030.”

It is worth noting that DHL Express is globally committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 through ambitious plans to expand the use of electric vehicles, biofuels, and digital solutions, further strengthening its position as a global leader in sustainable logistics.