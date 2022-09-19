High profile industry speakers shared valuable insights on Ecommerce trends, best practices and green consumerism

‘Keep Up with the Clicks in a Sustainable Way’ is the first in a series of quarterly knowledge-sharing sessions planned by DHL Express

Dubai, UAE: DHL Express, the world’s leading express service provider, kicked off its quarterly business seminar series with an Ecommerce-themed event titled ‘Keep Up with Clicks in a Sustainable Way’.

The knowledge-sharing session was held at DHL’s MEA Innovation Centre in Dubai and featured a panel of expert speakers from leading stakeholders in the UAE Ecommerce sphere. Presenters from Deloitte, LinkedIn, Tabby, Peacefull and DHL shared insights with an audience of key members of UAE’s Ecommerce industry and discussed future trends, best practices, and the significance of building sustainable Ecommerce businesses.

The seminar was tailored to both mature Ecommerce players looking to capitalize on the trends and opportunities to scale their business; and smaller entrants actively working on their future growth strategy to build their Ecommerce footprint. The event created a networking space for likeminded businesses and triggered important conversations regarding green consumerism and green logistics.

“We are pleased to be bringing back our business seminars and to have kick-started this initiative with an Ecommerce discussion anchored by some of the most knowledgeable players in the Ecommerce sphere,” commented Geoff Walsh, Country Manager UAE at DHL Express.

“As Ecommerce sales continue on a fast-paced growth trajectory, surpassing USD 4.2 trillion worldwide in 2021, there has been increasing concern on the industry’s environmental impact and a rising trend towards green consumerism, with 74% of consumers in a Sales Force study, stating that a company’s sustainability practices matter more today and can influence purchase decisions. It is critical for industry players to keep track of market trends, consumer habits and best practices, to ride the wave and grow their business. This event aimed to establish a network of like-minded professionals who can share experiences, exchange valuable knowledge and provide first-hand examples of successful practices.”.

The panel of hand-picked speakers included Abdel Zaouia - Continuous Improvement Senior Manager & Sustainability Country Lead at DHL Express; Ben Mclean – Head of Ecommerce at DHL Express; Salama Mohamed – CEO and Founder of Peacefull; Michael Moshiri – Senior Manager Technology Strategy and Transformation at Deloitte; Semuel Oerlemans - Marketing Lead at Tabby and Julia Sulonen – Senior Customer Success Manager at LinkedIn.

Attendees at the session were exposed to valuable insights on how creating a visible plan around sustainability can help increase brand value and improve customer retention rates. Speakers also delivered key speeches on enhancing customer experience through strong virtual sales strategies; the shifting retail trends and opportunities in the region; the importance of a consistent digital presence to driving business growth; and ways to increase sales and the average order value during times of financial uncertainty. The seminar supported Ecommerce players in understanding the significance of developing sustainable businesses in the industry.

‘Keep Up with Clicks’ is the first in a series of sessions planned by DHL Express during the coming months, as part of the company’s Business Breakfast Seminars series, which has witnessed tremendous success and participation in previous years.

As the pioneer of green logistics, and the leading supplier of innovative solutions for sustainable supply chain systems, DHL is paving the way for businesses to adopt sustainable practices. DHL is the first logistics company to commit 7 billion euros globally towards reducing carbon emissions by 2030. With commitment to clean operations, green solutions, ethical and compliant businesses, DHL is setting an example for a truly sustainable business model.

-Ends-

Media Contacts:

DHL Express

Najwa Raslan

Email: najwa.raslan@dhl.com

TRACCS Bahrain

Shaikha Seyadi

Email: shaikha.seyadi@traccs.net

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 63 billion euros in 2019. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.