Middle East – DHF Capital, a distinguished name in the global wealth management sector, proudly announces its expansion into Bahrain, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth journey within the Middle East. Known for its bespoke investment solutions tailored to professional investors, high-net-worth individuals, and institutions worldwide, DHF Capital is poised to bring its expertise and personalised services to Bahrain's thriving investment landscape.

Bahrain stands out as one of the most prosperous financial hubs in the Middle East, celebrated for its innovative and dynamic investment ecosystem. With its strategic location, robust regulatory framework, and a growing community of investors, Bahrain presents an unparalleled opportunity for DHF Capital to establish its presence and cater to the sophisticated needs of clients in the region.

"We are excited to embark on this new chapter of growth and expansion into Bahrain. This expansion represents a significant step forward in our journey to empower individuals and institutions with the tools and expertise they need to navigate the complexities of the financial markets," said Bas Kooijman, CEO and Asset Manager of DHF Capital S.A, the securitisation firm for financial services that he co-founded in 2020.

He continued to say: "We look forward to immersing ourselves in the rich culture and dynamic business environment of Bahrain. Our mission has always been to deliver exceptional value to our clients by providing them with tailored investment solutions that align with their objectives and aspirations. Bahrain's vibrant financial community offers an ideal platform for us to further extend our reach and forge lasting partnerships."

As part of its commitment to establishing a strong foothold in Bahrain, DHF Capital will be present in the country from 7th - 8th of March at FinTech Bay. This visit underscores the company's dedication to gaining firsthand insights into the local market dynamics and engaging with prospective clients to better understand their unique requirements.

DHF Capital's expansion into Bahrain reaffirms its position as a trusted partner in wealth management, committed to delivering excellence and innovation to clients worldwide.

About DHF Capital

DHF Capital S.A. is a Luxembourg-based securitization company established in December 2020 for well-informed personal or institutional investors. Combining Forex, equities, and precious metals DHF Capital creates a diverse portfolio for any investor, while keeping the risks as low as possible. DHF Capital provides investors with several investment solutions which vary in risk and reward. This way DHF Capital can easily build the solution which suits its clients best. Additionally, DHF Capital offers unique protection for its investors with a real estate corporate guarantee. This ensures that the interests of the firm and that of its clients are aligned.

