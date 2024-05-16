Dubai – Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA), the governing body of Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) free zone, partners with Balsam Healthcare Development to provide DHCC’s partners with exclusive marketing packages with cost-efficient tools to market their services, grow their market share and alleviate their operational costs.

To further support the DHCC’s facilities and healthcare professionals, the agreement will also provide media broadcast platforms to amplify the awareness of the services provided in DHCC as well as foster continuous learning development by organising training courses on the latest trends and best practices in healthcare.

The partnership with Balsam Healthcare Development is the latest of a series of partnerships forged by DHCA with aim of providing its business partners unique opportunities for efficient growth and effective talent development.

Salim Dahman, Marketing and Communications Director – DHCA, said “This partnership is in line with our dedication to provide our partners with time and cost-efficient tools to enable them to grow their businesses and facilitate their rapid growth within our community. It also further enhances offerings and benefits to our partners, ensuring they are empowered players within the DHCC ecosystem. Moreover, this partnership is aligned with DHCA unparalleled support to nurture the professional development of its partners enriching their experience as part of the DHCC thriving community.

Dr. Bassam Darwish, Founder and CEO of Balsam Healthcare Development emphasised Balsam's commitment to promoting DHCC as a city that prioritises health. “We are thrilled to partner with DHCA to offer our expertise to the DHCC community. In line with our goal to raise awareness of healthcare knowledge. we partnered with DHCC community to provide them with innovative marketing services and various awareness initiatives such as ‘My Health is Wealth for my Nation.’ Moreover, we aim to provide training courses and workshops for healthcare professional through the Balsam Academy for Medical Education and Research, to enhance medical education and ultimately promote a healthier community in the UAE,” he added.

About Dubai Healthcare City:

Established in 2002 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) has become the emirate’s specialized freezone in health and wellness services, and a leading destination for healthcare investments. The freezone is governed by Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA). DHCC offers a comprehensive range of business solutions covering start-ups to mega healthcare projects, as well as independent and visiting physicians. DHCC, a preferred destination for medical, wellness, academic, and research institutions, complements its offering with a selection of modern lifestyle options, providing its visitors with a wide range of hospitality, shopping, and entertainment features.