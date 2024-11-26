Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai Health Authority's (DHA) Network & Analysis Backbone for Integrated Dubai Health (NABIDH) initiative has reached a significant milestone, unifying over 9.47 million patient records and connecting more than 1,300 healthcare facilities. As a key managed infrastructure partner for the Dubai Health Authority, Kyndryl supports the NABIDH initiative by managing the infrastructure that powers this system.

NABIDH is integral to DHA’s strategy to digitize healthcare services, ensuring each patient has a single comprehensive electronic medical file accessible across all healthcare providers. This initiative is aimed at improving efficiency, minimizing errors and providing a more personalized patient care experience.

With 81% of Dubai’s healthcare professionals actively connected to the system, NABIDH is transforming patient data management and enhancing healthcare delivery across the Emirate.

His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of DHA, said that Dubai Health Authority draws inspiration for its continuous digital transformations from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai. His Highness' directives aim to make Dubai the smartest city in the world. Al Ketbi also highlighted the role of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, whose guidance supports Dubai’s international position and advancement.

“DHA has a portfolio of innovative projects and initiatives that serve the goals of digital and smart transformation in the Emirate of Dubai, including the rapidly advancing "NABIDH" platform. The platform’s objectives include enhancing healthcare standards, ensuring effective communication between healthcare facilities, fostering better relationships between medical professionals and patients, and supporting decision-making processes. It also aims to integrate modern systems for disease prevention into the community,” His Excellency concluded.

“DHA spares no effort in acquiring the latest global smart solutions to support its development projects and programs that align with Dubai's goals for health sustainability and well-being,” said Mona Bajman, CEO of Shared Support Services Sector at Dubai Health Authority. “DHA is committed to strengthening the efforts of Dubai's healthcare sector, helping it provide world-class services through a series of initiatives, including the NABIDH platform.”

“NABIDH provides a unified electronic medical record system that offers a comprehensive view of patients’ medical histories,” said Dr Mohammad Al Redha, Director of DHA’s Health Informatics and Smart Health Department. “It is integrated with the UAE’s Riayati initiative, aiming for a single medical file for every individual in the country. We are pleased to see that 81% of Dubai’s healthcare professionals are actively connected to the NABIDH system, and we are committed to ensuring that every healthcare provider benefits from this comprehensive platform.”

“We are honored to collaborate with DHA in transforming healthcare delivery through NABIDH. At Kyndryl, we are committed to leveraging our expertise in IT infrastructure to support innovative solutions that enhance citizen experiences and well-being,” said Pieter Bil, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Kyndryl Middle East and Africa. “By ensuring NABIDH’s secure and uninterrupted service, we are helping to create a more connected and efficient healthcare ecosystem, demonstrating our shared vision of a sustainable and advanced healthcare system for all.”

