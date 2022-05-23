The Diriyah Gate Development Authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Yamamah University to bolster cooperation across areas including hiring, training, exhibitions, and research. The agreement also encompasses academic and cultural collaboration through the joint development and implementation of projects, initiatives, and events.

Signed by Jerry Inzerillo, Chief Executive Officer of the DGDA, and Professor Hussam Mohammed Ramadan, President of Al Yamamah University, the MoU’s main focus is to recruit talented graduates from Al Yamamah University to work at DGDA on its various projects. The agreement will also lead to the creation of training opportunities at the Authority for the university’s students, where they will be introduced to the labor market and develop the skills they need to build a successful career. In addition, both parties will collaborate to provide executive training programs and higher education for DGDA staff.

Mr. Inzerillo stressed the MoU’s important role in attracting the brightest local talent to DGDA, where they will receive the training they need to hone their administrative and technical skills and capabilities. He added that the two parties would also exchange statistics, studies, and researchopportunities.

Prof. Ramadan reiterated Al Yamamah University’s keen interest in building a broad working partnership with DGDA, particularly as Diriyah has been named the Capital of Arab Culture for the year 2030 and is home to one of the world’s most significant cultural, developmental, and economic projects.

Prof. Ramadan pointed out that the partnership would open opportunities for DGDA employees to pursue higher education at Al Yamamah University. At the same time, DGDA would provide essential on-the-job training for the university’s students in its projects, enabling them to add practical experience to their academic studies and better equipping them for their transition into the job market. In addition, he stated that the two parties would work together on a range of programs and volunteer events for students.

-Ends-

About Diriyah

Diriyah is set to become Saudi Arabia’s foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. As part of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision, seven square kilometres of Diriyah will be transformed into one of the world’s foremost historic tourism destinations.

Diriyah is located within Riyadh province, just 15 minutes north-west of Riyadh’s city centre. It is recognised as a symbolic centre of inspiration for the generations of leaders that have led the Kingdom since the foundation of the first Saudi Arabian state in 1727.

As the renewed cultural and historic capital of the nation, Diriyah will be designed and built with Saudi traditions and heritage in mind. The mixed-use traditional urban community will be created in an authentic Najdi architectural style, typical of Saudi villages of centuries past. Sitting at the cultural heart of Diriyah lies the historic city of At-Turaif. Built in 1766, At-Turaif is recognised as one of the world’s foremost mud-brick cities. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010, it is today set to become one of the nation’s must-see historic destinations.

With cultural and lifestyle experiences at its heart, Diriyah will be enriched by entertainment, learning, shopping, dining, hospitality, residential and workplace offerings. On completion, it will be home to a population of 100,000 residents, workers, students and visitors and will celebrate the rich cultural history of Saudi Arabia.

The development will feature an array of world-class cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, office and residential areas, including 38 hotels, a diverse collection of museums, a bustling retail heart and over 100 places to dine. The existing Bujairi Terrace will soon be home to Riyadh’s new premium dining hub, enjoying uninterrupted views of At-Turaif; and the 141-key SamhanHeritage Hotel. Wadi Hanifah, a two square kilometre space accessible from the escarpment walk, will provide passive and active recreational spaces and boutique hospitality venues; places to unwind and spend the afternoon with family and friends in the beautiful wadi surroundings.

About Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA)

Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) was established in July 2017 to preserve Diriyah’s history, celebrate its community and develop the historic UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif into one of the world’s greatest gathering places at the heart of Saudi Arabian culture and heritage.

We are focused on the protection and preservation of the Kingdom’s history including the stories of our forefathers as well as our physical heritage. In line with design, development and preservation standards, DGDA will create an environment that enhances Diriyah’s historic, national and international relevance including the preservation of At-Turaif.

DGDA is transforming Diriyah into one of the region’s foremost destinations for cultural knowledge-sharing activities and international events. We aspire to develop Diriyah into a global gathering place by creating rich experiences that narrate the stories of our history, instilling a sense of Saudi Arabian pride and creating globally renowned destinations and landmarks. The Authority is ensuring Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by leading hospitality brands, fine dining experiences and world-class retail offerings.

We are devoted to enabling the people of Diriyah to achieve their goals. DGDA will celebrate the local community, showing social, cultural and historical achievements, connecting with the roots of the Saudi state and creating solid foundations on which to build the best possible future for the community.

DGDA works alongside Diriyah’s executive bodies, as the primary regulator for the supervisory area (190sqkm) and will exercise best practice in Land Management, and Building Permit and License issuance and oversight.

About Diriyah Development Company

Diriyah Development Company (DevCo) is a subsidiary entity within DGDA which is responsible for the design, development and delivery aspects of the project. It was set up in 2021 as part of the Authority’s growth acceleration plans, with the new structure helping DGDA to prepare for imminent and expedited expansion.

Social Handles: Twitter | @DGDA_SA / Instagram | @DGDA_SA / LinkedIn | dgda-sa / www.diriyah.sa