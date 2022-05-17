The Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Riyadh Third Health Cluster to collaborate on providing healthcare and community services for the residents of Diriyah.

The MoU was signed by DGDA Chief Executive Officer Jerry Inzerillo and Riyadh Third Health Cluster CEO Dr. Abdullah bin Khathlan.

Inzerillo stressed the importance of cooperation in joint initiatives and programs for community development in Diriyah and the necessity of collaboration to increase health awareness and the healthcare services offered in the city. He added that both parties will work together to support the local community’s participation in international healthcare days using events and social media.

Inzerillo added that the MoU revolves around collaboration to empower and enhance healthcare throughout the local community through training the youth in the health sector and cooperation for the benefit of DGDA employees.

For his part, Dr. Abdullah bin Khathlan underlined the possibilities the MoU enables for cooperation in healthcare research and studies that benefit the local community. He said that the MoU would complement efforts to nurture and spread the culture of healthcare volunteering with help from DGDA, adding that the Riyadh Third Health Cluster is committed to providing the best possible healthcare in a comprehensive, sustainable way that meets the community’s needs.

