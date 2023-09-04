Diriyah: Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) and the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information (GEOSA) have signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing collaboration between the two entities in data and information exchange, geospatial services, surveying & drone projects, knowledge & expertise sharing, technical consultations, and training & development.

The MoU, signed by Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of DGDA, and Dr. Eng. Mohammed bin Yahya Al-Sayel, President of GEOSA includes the adoption of the official map of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia issued by the latter as a foundational map and an accredited official source for the Kingdom's international boundaries, administrative supervisory regions, and geographical sites. Additionally, the MoU supports DGDA’s utilization of the National Geospatial Reference as a unified reference for all geospatial data.

During the signing, DGDA CEO, Jerry Inzerillo, stated that: “We are very happy to have this agreement with GEOSA, an entity that has been serving as the unified official reference for all geospatial data and has significant accomplishments in this field. This MoU aligns with DGDA’s efforts to strengthen collaborative ties with relevant entities which will help achieve mutual benefits across various domains.”

The MoU encompasses several areas of joint cooperation, including DGDA being able to benefit from the products and services of the Continuous Operation Reference Station Network and the National Geospatial Platform. DGDA will also support GEOSA in building and implementing the National Geospatial Strategy and with data governance, efficient exchange of information, and the support of national geospatial security.

Commenting on this MoU, Dr. Mohammed Al Sayel, President of the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information, “I am delighted to sign this MoU with DGDA, one of our most important partners. This collaboration is an integral part of DGDA's mandates in regulating the survey and geospatial information sector, overseeing related activities in the Kingdom, and advancing them.”

"The MoU also encompasses various aspects of national training, capacity building, promoting products and projects of both entities, sharing experiences and knowledge, providing technical consultations, supporting ongoing research activities, and utilizing geospatial information from GEOSA as a technical and consultative reference, particularly in the context of surveying works and regulatory frameworks.”

About Diriyah:

As a prominent national symbol in the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Diriyah has been associated with the first Saudi state and was founded in 1727 by Imam Muhammad bin Saud, who made Diriyah his initial power base, the first capital of government and a scientific and social center. Sitting at the heart of Diriyah, At-Turaif district was one of the prominent neighborhoods in Diriyah, encompassing Salwa Palace, the seat of government at that time, and the home of the royal family. In 2010, At-Turaif Historical District was inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, for encompassing one of the largest mud brick districts in the world. In 2017, King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued a royal Decree for establishing Diriyah Gate Development Authority DGDA, and forming its board of directors headed by His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The authority seeks to preserve the historical and architectural heritage of Diriyah, being the home of the imams of Al-Saud and the base of the First Saudi State. DGDA is also the regulatory and supervisory authority for the supervisory area of Diriyah Project, which extends over an area of 194 square kilometers. In 2022, Diriyah Company, which is one of the major projects of the Public Investment Fund PIF, was established to develop and execute Diriyah project, aiming to make Diriyah a global destination that reflects the authentic Saudi heritage, and will allow visitors the opportunity to discover the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia within an ancient Najdi atmosphere. Diriyah Company also contributes to transforming Diriyah into one of the most important heritage, cultural and entertainment destinations in the world, as it works to achieve this in its capacity as the executive body of the Diriyah project. Diriyah includes a number of educational, cultural and artistic institutions. In addition to a selection of the world’s finest international hotels and resorts, together with major international shopping titles. And the most famous restaurants and cafes from around the world.