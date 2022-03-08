Dubai: In honor of International Women’s Day, the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) once again participated in the “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality” ceremony.

Organized for the 8th consecutive year, over 90 exchanges around the world celebrated the event, held under the theme of ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’.

Les Male, CEO of DGCX, said: “Gender diversity and inclusion remains a strategic focus for us at DGCX, not only because we strive to provide equal opportunities in the workplace – but also as we look to benefit from a range of diverse perspectives and skills sets. We are proud to participate in this ceremony for the 8th consecutive year, which serves as an important reminder for all organizations to continue working towards gender equality and empowering women across all industries.”

The Ring the Bell for Gender Equality ceremony is organized by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), the Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) initiative, the UN Global Compact and UN Women.

As part of its gender equality pledge, the DGCX continues to assess and evaluate its gender equality performance aligned with Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs). Today, around 30% of DGCX’s staff are women across various roles including Compliance, Human Resources, Marketing, Finance, Commercial, Operations, Legal and Project Management. Half of these are women who work in senior positions that report directly to the CEO.

Additionally, on the occasion of Women’s International Day, the DGCX also organized an exclusive workshop hosted by women empowerment advocate and speaker Julie Lewis. The session provided DGCX’s women employees with anecdotes and inspiration to become the best, healthiest, most creative and resilient version of themselves.