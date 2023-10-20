Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) had an eventful participation in the 43rd GITEX Global, held from 16 to 20 October 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. DEWA’s stand saw a large turnout from officials and visitors seeking to learn about DEWA’s key innovative, proactive and safe digital services, programmes, and initiatives and those of its subsidiaries. Visitors also learned about the projects and solutions of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, through which DEWA is disrupting the entire business of public utilities and contributing to building a new digital future for Dubai. The stand also hosted the signing ceremonies of several agreements to support collaboration between local and international organisations to accelerate digital transformation.

Visits

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, toured several stands of international technology companies participating in GITEX Global and met with officials from these companies. At GITEX Global, DEWA also received the ‘Excellence in Innovation Award’ from Software AG. This is in recognition of DEWA’s initiatives in digital transformation and implementation of the best practices.

Signing cooperation agreements

Digital DEWA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Professional Communication Corporation (Nedaa), the exclusive secure network provider for the Government of Dubai. As per the MoU, the two sides will co-develop bundled services like Internet of Things (IoT), fibre connectivity, cloud, data centre and cyber services. Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, signed a significant partnership with Red Hat, which specialises in open-source enterprise software solutions, making Moro Hub the first major partner of the programme in the region. Moro Hub was nominated for a partnership with Dell Technologies’ ESG Programme. This is in recognition of Moro Hub’s ESG offerings to customers and communities.

Moro Hub also received the Tier-III certification (the highest level), from Uptime Institute for its green data centre, the world’s largest solar-powered data centre by the Guinness World Records, which is located at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. Moro Hub further joined the VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative.

Moro Hub also signed an MoU with Digital Dubai Authority (DDA) to deliver state-of-the-art cyber security services to various government entities across the Emirate of Dubai. Moro Hub also signed an agreement with the Dubai Judicial Authority to develop their website.

Moro Hub signed a partnership agreement with Commvault to support the implementation of joint digital solutions and services to develop corporate infrastructure. Moro Hub also signed a partnership agreement with BMC Software, Inc. to provide leading services from the Moro Cloud for IT operations and services management. Moro Hub signed a partnership agreement with GENESYS to provide cloud-based experiences to customers and develop solutions for communications centres. It also signed an MoU with Dubai Healthcare City to implement its integrated security system platform; and an MoU with BMC Helix to provide digital services for its customers.

In addition, InfraX signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with Zoho IoT in the fields of long-range wide area network (LoRaWAN) communication devices for IoT and LoRaWAN stations network for IoT. InfraX also signed a partnership agreement with Careem to enhance the adoption of LoRaWAN stations network for IoT. InfraX further signed a cooperation agreement with Fortinet, the exclusive provider of secure communications networks accredited by the Government of Dubai, to provide software-defined wide area networks (SD-WAN) and elevate both parties’ services and digital infrastructure.

Moreover, DigitalX signed a cooperation agreement with LG, to enable access to more international markets and enhance the sales of services, audio and visual solutions, and robotics. The company also signed an MoU with High Resolution to expand the scope of sales for events management and provide the latest innovative experiences in this field. DigitalX signed a MoC with BenQ in audio and visual solutions and the go-to-market (GTM) strategy for selling assets. DigitalX also signed a cooperation agreement with Samsung to increase the business growth of both parties in the local market by providing the latest smart devices, display devices, and advanced audio and visual solutions.

Prizes

Through the annual GITEX competition, the winners got valuable prizes. Customers could enter the annual GITEX raffle, provided they used DEWA’s website or smart app at least once from 1 July to 30 September 2023 for specific services.