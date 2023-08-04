Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) Women’s Committee organised several internal and external activities during the first half of 2023. Over 500 female employees from different divisions at DEWA participated. The activities provided them with the necessary skills and expertise to enhance their participation in sustainable development and climate action. They also developed their professional and familial capabilities to raise a responsible generation that continues to implement and support the ambitious national plans.

The activities included awareness lectures on the importance of setting professional boundaries in work relationships, positive ways to instil the values of the Holy Month of Ramadan, and preparing varied, nutritious, and healthy Iftar meals. The Committee also organised activities on International Women’s Day, Mothers’ Day, and International Women in Engineering Day, to celebrate female employees who represent a role model in effective and sustainable national action. The Committee organised a visit to the Museum of the Future to motivate female employees and stimulate their creativity, innovation, and future foresight. The Committee organised field visits to various DEWA branches to get feedback from female employees of different positions to improve the Committee’s work and ensure that all of them have access to opportunities to succeed, achieve their happiness and that of their families. Moreover, the Committee continued its Edhaa (Arabic for ‘spotlight’) initiative that it launched in 2020, to highlight the achievements of its female staff, showcase their professional accomplishments and their engagement across various community and voluntary activities.

“DEWA Women’s Committee has the full support of DEWA’s top management to achieve its goals to promote the efforts of the wise leadership of empowering society by empowering women both professionally and socially. Throughout the year, the Committee provides all elements of success and excellence to all female employees. It develops their skills to deal with rapid challenges and changes, build cohesive and happy families, and instil compassion, tolerance, and the noble Emirati values among their children,” said Fatima Mohammed Al Jokar, Chairperson of DEWA Women’s Committee.

DEWA Women’s Committee, in cooperation with Dubai Women Establishment (DWE), organised the 2nd Dubai Government Women Committees Forum, to highlight the constructive ideas and innovative initiatives launched by government organisations to empower women and enhance their active contribution in all fields of national work. DEWA is the first organisation, after DWE, to organise this event.

