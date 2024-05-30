Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) presented its pioneering initiative, Generative Artificial Intelligence for Mobile Workforce project, during its participation in Sandooq Al Watan’s Open Day in Abu Dhabi. Sandooq Al Watan organised this annual event in collaboration with universities and educational institutions, to explore the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its impact on the future of work. This year, the Open Day for Innovation and Creativity was held under the title "Exploring the Fields of Artificial Intelligence, Innovations, Applications, and Future Prospects”.

DEWA's Generative Artificial Intelligence for Mobile Workforce project initiative integrates image analysis and AI-powered voice-to-text technology, to prepare technical reports using real-time AI transcription and translation as well as improve data recording efficiency during field visits, reducing the time for routine tasks.

“In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we work round the clock to keep pace with the developments of future technologies, enhance our readiness for challenges and rapid developments, and benefit from innovation and key opportunities provided by the disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including generative artificial intelligence. This helps us innovate proactive solutions, support government performance excellence in the UAE, and continue achieving global competitive results in various fields. In line with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, we adopt AI in all our services and operations and invest in our advanced digital infrastructure to accelerate digital transformation, improve our operations, enhance the happiness of all stakeholders, and offer advanced and proactive digital services that support sustainability and reduce the carbon footprint,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

DEWA is pioneer in enriching its services with generative AI. It is the first government organisation in the UAE to adopt Microsoft Power Platform. DEWA provides its employees with the smart assistants Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Security Copilot. DEWA started using AI in 2017, and it is one of the first utilities worldwide to adopt Microsoft’s Copilot to enhance DEWA’s digital transformation. DEWA was the world’s first utility and government organisation in the UAE to use ChatGPT technology to enhance its services and customer experience through its website and Rammas, its virtual employee.

