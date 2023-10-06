Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has organised Strategy Week for its employees to raise awareness on its vision, mission, and objectives related to sustainability, clean energy, and environmental conservation to help employees better understand the organisation's direction and purpose and keep pace with the government plans and strategies to achieve net zero by 2050. This is part of DEWA’s efforts to support the UAE hosting the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) at Expo City Dubai.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, emphasised DEWA’s keenness to keep its employees up to date with its projects and initiatives that aim to achieve its vision to be a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving Net-Zero by 2050.

“It is important that employees are fully aware of the organisation’s vision and mission to understand its future directives and how to achieve its goals, as well as enhance their loyalty and belonging to the organisation. At DEWA, we involve employees in developing the strategic plans that keep pace with the government’s plans and strategies to anticipate the future, innovate future technologies and utilise them to achieve the best results. We are also committed to making our employees sustainability ambassadors who promote awareness on DEWA’s efforts to support the UAE’s preparations to host COP28 through initiatives that support the transition to a sustainable green economy as well as pioneering projects and initiatives to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” added Al Tayer.

Al Tayer said that DEWA is steadily moving towards reducing its carbon footprint to achieve a sustainable net-zero carbon by 2050. The total power production capacity of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai has reached 2,627MW using photovoltaic solar power (PV) and concentrated solar power (CSP).

Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communication at DEWA, noted that DEWA has organised several activities during the Strategy Week to introduce employees to DEWA’s strategic objectives. The activities were held at DEWA’s head office, DEWA’s Sustainable Building in Al Quoz, Warsan Complex, and DEWA Campus for Occupational and Academic Development.

