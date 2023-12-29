Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA’s) Youth Council organised a Youth Circle entitled ‘Involving the Next Generations in Driving Sustainable Development and Green Economy.’ The youth circle is part of DEWA’s commitment to involving the youth in sustainability and empowering them to be the next generation of sustainability leaders. It discussed the role of the youth in the ongoing efforts to achieve sustainable development and shape a brighter and more sustainable future. It also highlighted their aspirations and innovative ideas to combat the climate crisis and build a sustainable future for all.



“DEWA’s top management attaches great importance to empowering the youth who are a key driving force behind positive transformation and the cornerstone for developing innovative and sustainable solutions to climate challenges. DEWA’s Youth Council takes pride in the top management’s trust. We emphasise our unwavering commitment to supporting the realisation of the vision of the wise leadership and driving sustainable development and a green economy. The Youth Circle provided an important platform for the young people to present innovative ideas and solutions that enhance the green economy. It also ensures that they can discuss challenges and opportunities to develop a better understanding of ways to enable the youth to participate in shaping a sustainable future,” said Aysha Mohammad Alremeithi, DEWA’s Youth Council President.



Participants commended DEWA’s Youth Council’s efforts in supporting DEWA’ vision to be globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving Net Zero by 2050, through various programmes, events, and training courses. They noted that the Youth Circle emphasised the youth’s keenness to achieve the vision of the wise leadership as well as the ambitious national strategies, to reach Net-Zero by 2050.



