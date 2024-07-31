Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has honoured 62 of DEWA’s suppliers in appreciation of their adherence to the highest standards. The suppliers were honoured in various categories, including Strategic, Core, Basic, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), as well as those supporting People of Determination

Al Tayer emphasised that DEWA is keen to recognise distinguished suppliers who are partners in its success and excellence. Their commitment to providing the highest quality standards has contributed to DEWA’s many significant accomplishments, placing it among the most distinguished utilities worldwide. This supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a global hub for investment and the easiest destination for doing business globally within a stimulating environment that ensures promising opportunities for all distinguished organisations. This supports the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy over the next decade, consolidate the Emirate’s position as the most enabling business environment for national and international investments, and achieve sustainable and comprehensive economic growth.

“Under the directives of our wise leadership, Dubai provides the appropriate climate and supportive environment for investment, especially in renewable and clean energy, infrastructure and technology development, and sustainability, to enhance the Emirate’s competitiveness in all areas. This aligns with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, which maps out a comprehensive plan for sustainable urban development in Dubai. The Emirate is also investing heavily in developing digital infrastructure, especially Artificial Intelligence, and adopting its technologies in various fields. This includes establishing advanced research and development centres and enhancing cooperation with academic institutions and international technology companies to improve the efficiency of government services and increase the speed of response to the needs of citizens and residents on this land,” said Al Tayer.

“Stemming from our belief that strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors are the cornerstone of achieving this goal, we at DEWA, in cooperation with our partners, strive to develop a world-class electricity and water infrastructure in Dubai according to the highest international standards of availability, reliability, efficiency, and quality. We continue to implement pioneering clean and renewable energy projects in cooperation with the private sector, to create new job opportunities, improve people’s quality of life, and provide the best facilities for the best city in the world. These efforts promote Dubai’s position as a smart and sustainable city and a preferred destination for living, working, entrepreneurship, and tourism,” added Al Tayer.

Al Tayer emphasised that DEWA spares no effort in providing digital services that save time and effort and ensure equal opportunities according to the highest standards of integrity and transparency. DEWA is also keen to listen to the ideas and feedback of all its partners to fulfil their needs and exceed their expectations. Al Tayer urged the suppliers who have been honoured to continue their excellence to contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of Dubai and the UAE, which has achieved a new major milestone by being among the top ten globally in the World Competitiveness Report 2024 issued by the International Institute for Management Development in Switzerland and contribute to building a brighter and more sustainable future for us and for generations to come.

The suppliers expressed their appreciation to DEWA for this recognition, emphasising that DEWA is keen to regularly communicate with them to find out their needs and listen to their feedback. They also praised DEWA’s provision of all its services through smart and digital channels, which saves their time and effort.