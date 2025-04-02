Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), announced that DEWA approved 127,268 No-Objection Certificate (NOC) applications under its Soqoor programme in 2024. These applications were submitted by 2,390 consultants and contractors as of 31 December 2024, marking a 6% increase compared to 2023. This rise reflects the growing number of infrastructure projects in Dubai. The Transmission Power division approved 67,220 applications, the Distribution Power division approved 42,845 applications and the Water & Civil division approved 17,203 applications.

"In line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of Dubai's economy over the next decade and to consolidate its position among the top three global cities, as well as our endeavours to make Dubai the fastest-growing global destination and enhance infrastructure competitiveness, we provide the latest innovative programmes and services to help our partners to carry out their work according to the highest international standards of efficiency, quality and compatibility, and continuous compliance with the highest standards of quality, safety and excellence. We further provide all the requirements and guidance that allow our partners to work within the best conditions and with the least effort and time possible, thereby enriching their experience, ensuring their happiness and achieving the interest of all parties," said Tayer.

The Soqoor programme accelerates and facilitates the work of consultants and contractors accredited by DEWA and ensures that NOC requests are approved upon filing the first application. This is part of DEWA's efforts to keep pace with the increase in electricity and water demand, Dubai’s rising population and its growing economic prosperity.

Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA, said: “The programme is witnessing an increasing turnout of consultants and contractors involved in infrastructure projects – and in the distribution and transmission of electricity and water – due to its success in saving time and effort, helping consultants and contractors accelerate the pace of work to meet the expectations of project owners.”

The Soqoor programme further reduces or avoids violations, damages and fines, and improves field operations, in addition to protecting DEWA’s assets and services. Consultants and contractors who achieve the best performance will win Soqoor awards in the project and service categories. The programme guide can be accessed via the link: https://www.dewa.gov.ae/ar-AE/builder/useful-tools/soqoor-program.