Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) Academy hosted a series of interactive workshops on child protection and safeguarding. These workshops aimed to strengthen the safe and inclusive educational environment at the Academy, ensuring the continued delivery of educational services in line with the highest local and international standards and best practices. They also support the government directives to graduate a new generation of Emirati students in engineering specialisations within a secure environment that fosters creativity and innovation.

The workshops focused on the legislative framework for child protection and safeguarding in the UAE and Dubai, the fundamental concepts of child protection as outlined in DEWA’s policies and procedures, and key applications of educational and psychological interventions in this field. Additionally, employees were trained on the system and mechanism for reporting cases according to the case management system followed in the UAE and DEWA. These workshops build on previous training sessions organised by DEWA in its five nurseries (childcare centres), aimed at raising awareness among nursery employees about child protection.

DEWA supports the government's efforts in child protection, safeguarding, and inclusive education by promoting the wellbeing and health of children at all levels, ensuring that Dubai remains a sustainable and family- and child-friendly city. Its goal is to guarantee that children receive all the rights stipulated in Wadeema’s Law, which enhances their right to live in a safe and sustainable environment, in accordance with the guidelines of the International Convention on the Rights of the Child. It provides comprehensive support and care to Emirati children, ensuring the best and safest educational environment in DEWA Academy and DEWA’s nurseries to foster their growth and development.

DEWA invests in its employees and provides advanced training courses that meet the highest international standards to enhance their skills. Training DEWA Academy’s staff on child protection and safeguarding is part of its efforts to create a safe environment for all students, enhancing their psychological wellbeing, educational motivation, and social protection and stability. This empowers them to unleash their creative energies and contributes to improving the educational process and outcomes, preparing them for future participation in production and development.