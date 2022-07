Deutsche Bank announces today the closing of a 925 million euro three year loan facility with Botaş. The loan, which can be extended in size, is guaranteed by the Ministry of Treasury and Finance and designed to finance Turkey’s leading stateowned entity Botas for its future Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) purchases and diversify its sources of natural gas imports.

Responsible for 95% of gas supplies in Turkey, Botaş will use the facility to partially meet its LNG purchase requirements from a list of pre-agreed international natural gas suppliers based in the United States, Asia (Singapore), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom) and the Middle East (Algeria and Qatar).

Orhan Ozalp, CEO of Deutsche Bank AS Turkey said: “Deutsche Bank is proud to support Botas on the diversification of its energy imports by acting as sole lender in this strategic financing structure. The deal constitutes an important step in the ongoing development and focus of Deutsche Bank’s franchise in Turkey and confirms the bank’s continuous support and commitment to the country.

Already a leader in financing a number of Turkey’s most significant infrastructure projects, Deutsche Bank has had a long-standing presence in the country and will continue to support selective projects in transport, infrastructure and energy in the future.”

Next month, Deutsche Bank will celebrate its 113th anniversary in Turkey, having opened its Istanbul branch on August 16, 1909. Today, the Corporate Bank and Investment Bank, operating within the bank’s Global Emerging Markets business unit, support the Turkish economy by offering lending and trade finance facilities to leading Turkish institutions and corporates.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Bank AG Media Relations

Mohanad Nahas

E-Mail: mohanad.nahas@db.com

Disclaimers and disclosures

Deutsche Bank AG, Dubai (DIFC) Branch is a branch of Deutsche Bank AG located and registered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in the Emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with registered no. 00062. Principal place of business in the DIFC: Dubai International Financial Centre, Gate Village, Building 5, PO Box 504902, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Deutsche Bank AG, Dubai (DIFC) Branch is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”) and is authorized to provide Financial Services to Professional Clients only, as defined by the DFSA.

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they include statements about our beliefs and expectations and the assumptions underlying them. These statements are based on plans, estimates and projections as they are currently available to the management of Deutsche Bank. Forwardlooking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could therefore cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the United States and elsewhere from which we derive a substantial portion of our revenues and in which we hold a substantial portion of our assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of our strategic initiatives, the reliability of our risk management policies, procedures and methods, and other risks referenced in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors are described in detail in our SEC Form 20-F of 20 March 2020 under the heading “Risk Factors”. Copies of this document are readily available upon request or can be downloaded from www.db.com/ir.