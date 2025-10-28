Islamic University Team “Misbar” Wins First Place:

Al-Riyadh – The Islamic University of Madinah’s team “Misbar” secured first place in the Automation Track at Industry Hackathon 2025, organized by the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) in its fourth edition in Riyadh. The event brought together some of the Kingdom’s brightest innovators and creative talents from universities, national institutions, and leading companies in the industrial sector.

This outstanding achievement was the result of a technical challenge proposed by Desert Technologies (DT), a global leader in solar and renewable energy solutions and a proud member of the “Made in Saudi” program.

The winning project focused on developing an integrated artificial intelligence (AI) system to automate the inspection of solar panel defects through multispectral imaging technologies. The system combines electroluminescence (EL) and infrared (IR) imaging to analyze production line data with no human intervention. Delivering an impressive 96.4% inspection accuracy, the system enhances inspection efficiency by 67%, reduces operational costs by over SAR 800,000 annually, and saves more than 400 working days per year.

This milestone highlights the exceptional capabilities of Saudi university students in the fields of engineering, technology, and artificial intelligence, reinforcing the Islamic University of Madinah’s role in empowering national talent and driving industrial innovation.

The “Misbar” team comprised Dr. Abdul Majeed Al-Anzi, Head of the Department of Electrical Engineering; Mohammed Kareem Al-Zoghbi, student at the College of Computer Science and Information Systems; and Abdullah Mohammed Mersal and Jawad Khan, students at the College of Electrical Engineering.

Desert Technologies participated in the Hackathon — held under the theme “Your Idea Creates” and under the patronage of His Excellency Bandar Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources and Chairman of the SIDF — reaffirming the company’s steadfast commitment to fostering industrial innovation and empowering Saudi talent. This initiative reflects DT’s continuous investment in research, development, and the adoption of advanced technologies that strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a regional and global hub for clean energy and sustainable industry.

Commenting on the event, Mr. Eyad Kaaki, Chief Strategy Officer at Desert Technologies and a member of the hackathon’s judging panel, stated: “At Desert Technologies, we believe in the power of Saudi and resident innovators to develop transformative solutions that advance the industrial landscape. Our participation in this national initiative underscores our commitment to nurturing the innovation ecosystem and investing in creative talent, in line with the Kingdom’s vision for sustainable industrial transformation.”

He added: “We are proud to contribute to this leading national platform that empowers young minds to deliver practical, high-impact solutions supporting Saudi Arabia’s industrial transformation. Innovation is the cornerstone of progress in the renewable energy sector, and we will continue our active role as a partner in realizing the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.”

The Industry Hackathon stands as one of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent national initiatives dedicated to attracting young innovators and creative problem-solvers from within the Kingdom and abroad to address key industrial challenges. The 2025 edition brought together 229 participants across 60 teams, competing in four main tracks — Automation, Design, Production, and Sustainability — with total prizes exceeding SAR 1.7 million.

The closing ceremony honored the winners under the patronage of His Excellency the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Hamad Mohammed Al-Sheikh, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, and His Highness Prince Sultan Khalid Faisal Al Saud, CEO of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund.

About Desert Technologies

Desert Technologies Holding (DT) is a Saudi company specializing in renewable energy and smart infrastructure. With expertise spanning solar PV manufacturing, EPC, and digital energy solutions, Desert Technologies is dedicated to delivering innovative, high-quality, and sustainable technologies that drive local and global energy transitions. For more information, please visit:

https://www.desert-technologies.com

https://iu.edu.sa