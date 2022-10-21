Jeddah: Desert Technologies Industries, the first Saudi manufacturer and exporter of solar panels, and one of the companies of Desert Technologies Group, a global leader in renewable energy solutions, announced the signing of an agreement with DEGITECH ENERGY, a South African global leader in the field of Renewable energy, to export solar panels produced by the company to implement and develop several solar energy projects in South Africa with a capacity of 40 megawatts. The agreement was signed by Eng. Majed Al-Rifai, CEO of Desert Technologies Industries, and Dr. Roger Mukanji, CEO of Degitech Energy, on the sidelines of the Saudi-South African investment forum meetings held in Jeddah in the presence of the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih, the Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khatib, the Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef, and the South African Minister of Commerce, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel. Along with the participation of government officials And the Federation of Saudi Chambers as well as representatives of the private sector and companies from the two countries.

This agreement comes to enhance Desert Technologies Industries’ position as an important player in manufacturing and exporting Saudi solar panels to foreign markets and to increase the volume of Saudi non-oil exports, according to the statement issued by Desert Technologies Industries. The company started its production in 2011 and has succeeded in exporting to more than thirty countries around the world consisting of 15 African countries, including Egypt, Jordan, North African countries, Greece, the United States of America, and Germany. In addition to providing many local Saudi projects with solar panels.

Engineer Majed Al-Rifai, CEO of Desert Technologies Industries, said that the agreement signed in Jeddah is the first of a strategic partnership with the private sector in South Africa to implement renewable energy projects, as part of the company's strategy aimed at geographical expansion in the field of export, and will allow the Saudi Solar Panels to have a strong entry into the South African markets, which is a promising market in this field. He stressed that the company’s endeavor to achieve tangible development in the Saudi export sector is to keep pace with the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, and the Made in Saudi Program. Desert Technologies is one of the first Saudi companies to join the program Made in Saudi Arabia aiming to stimulate national industries, develop and enhance Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports, advance the national product, support supply chains and localize key components in the field of renewable energy.

Eng. Al-Rifai added: “Desert Technologies Company for Industry is the most advanced manufacturer of photovoltaic units in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, and the high-quality and performance manufactured units monitored by the Gulf Laboratory for Renewable Energy are suitable for all investment, commercial and residential projects. The Desert Industrial Technologies model is based on crystalline silicone, and the production lines use a fully automated manufacturing process backed by the latest technological equipment from Germany, Switzerland and Finland to maximize productivity and ensure a high-quality product.”

In the same context, Eng. Majed Al-Rifai participated in the dialogue sessions held on the sidelines of the Saudi-South African Investment Forum, where Eng. Al-Rifai spoke on renewable energy, dealing with investment opportunities and the transition towards energy sources with low carbon emissions, stressing the importance of supporting joint investments between the two countries, saying: “Based on our pioneering role in the field of renewable energy, we at Desert Technologies are continuing to achieve our ambitious strategy to enable the transition towards renewable energy, and our partnership today with the South African side embodies our commitment to this strategy, strengthens our efforts in preserving the environment, dealing with climate change and achieving Net Zero Emissions.”

