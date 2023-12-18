Dubai, UAE – Desert Technologies and Siemens, on the sidelines of Cop28, are embarking on a collaborative journey to revolutionize eMobility and charging infrastructure solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This pioneering partnership comes as Saudi Arabia's 2030 vision sets the stage for the expansion of EV charging infrastructure, creating a dynamic and sustainable mobility landscape.

Desert Technologies and Siemens' collaboration on various flagship GIGA projects has already proven to be a successful strategic partnership, which the agreement will expand even further. This collaboration marks another milestone in the ongoing business relationship between the two companies, opening doors to even greater opportunities in the future.

“Electric vehicles are rapidly gaining momentum in the Kingdom, and DT is committed to collaborating with industry leaders such as Siemens to pioneer the development of EV infrastructure to meet the demand," says Khaled Sharbatly, CEO of Desert Technologies. "By integrating Siemens products into our projects, we leverage industry-leading technology and expertise to deliver exceptional results, drive innovation and maintain a competitive edge in the market."

“We look forward to deepening our partnership with Desert Technologies and supporting sustainability programs in Saudi Arabia,” said Ahmad Hawsawi, CEO of Siemens in Saudi Arabia. “Electric vehicles are the key technology to decarbonize road transport, and Siemens is proud to provide the infrastructure that accelerates the growth of EVs and contributes to the Saudi Green Initiative.”

Together, Desert Technologies and Siemens are on track to reshape eMobility and charging infrastructure solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, solidifying their commitment to sustainable transportation and driving the future of eMobility forward.