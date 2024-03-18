Dubai - Derwandi, the cherished Abu Dhabi gem renowned for its commitment to high-end Lebanese flavours, announces the grand opening of its inaugural Dubai branch in the heart of Al Wasl, Jumeirah. As an epicurean sanctuary, Derwandi seamlessly blends heritage, traditions, and elevated ambiance, inviting patrons on a nostalgic journey with every bite—a true embodiment of authentic Lebanese cuisine.

Named after the iconic Lebanese character El Derwandi from the 1970s, the restaurant channels his passion for creating memories through dining and good company. Derwandi Dubai transports diners to Beirut's vibrant streets, offering an unparalleled culinary experience with premium ingredients sourced directly from Lebanon's diverse cities. Indulge in homegrown staples like the Tahini from Tripoli, Keshek from Baalbak, Zaatar from Jbeil, Zeitoun and olive oil from Koura and pine nuts from the mountains, as Derwandi continues to redefine high-end Lebanese dining, delivering tradition and hospitality within the UAE culture.

Spanning 1200 square metres over two floors and an expansive rooftop overlooking the Burj Khalifa, the venue accommodates intimate indoor and outdoor seating with an estimated capacity of 350. With Levant-inspired interiors, the restaurant features artistic tiles, traditional fixtures, and adorning arches, creating a cosy, colourful, and inviting atmosphere. The picturesque rooftop with Dubai’s iconic skyline is perfect for morning breakfast, lunch, or late-night tea and shisha, setting the stage for an evening of old-world charm and culinary excellence.

Derwandi's new branch introduces an exquisite menu of Lebanese specialties, from the creamy Labnet Derwandi to the communal platter, Sayniyet Derwandi. Indulge in appetisers like Freeket El Ezz salad, Hommus Derwandi, Seven Wonders, and Shawarma . For mains, savour dishes that embody Lebanese essence, such as Kharouf Mehshi, Fattet Khechkhach, Warak Enab with Koussa, and Mashawi Derwandi. The restaurant also offers fresh, daily, ‘sea-to-plate’ classics with their "Derwandi Catch'' experience. The menu features Seabass and Sultan Ibrahim, among other seafood delicacies, meticulously prepared to perfection by our expert chefs. End your culinary journey on a sweet note with signature delights like Ahlam Al Derwandi or the comforting Warm Date Cake.

Celebrating the essence of multiple cultures, Derwandi's Al Wasl street branch stands as a testament to homegrown excellence, resonating deeply with the local community. Here, patrons are welcomed to savor the mastery of Lebanese cuisine crafted by seasoned Lebanese chefs, boasting over two decades of culinary prowess. Immerse yourself in a culinary journey that seamlessly blends tradition with innovation, as Derwandi Dubai embodies the spirit of Lebanese hospitality.

For more information, please visit https://www.derwandi.ae/ or call +971 58 853 963