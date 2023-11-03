Abu Dhabi, UAE: HE. Mohammed Ali Al-Shorafa, Chairman of Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), led a delegation to visit several European cities, including Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Helsinki, and Vienna, that aims to foster the international cooperation and gaining insights into cutting-edge municipal practices, urban planning, and sustainable development.

During the visit, discussions were held to explore opportunities for cooperation and partnerships, as well as to understand urban development plans and the latest sustainable transportation solutions through meetings with government entities and the private sector.

In Amsterdam, the delegation met with city officials to learn about key plans and directions related to smart cities and sustainable mobility. Additionally, in Copenhagen, the delegation participated in a study tour trip organized by Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority during which they received an explanation of urban planning methodologies and impact on quality of life.

The visit also included a meeting between HE. Mohammed Ali Al-Shorafa and officials from City of Helsinki. Furthermore, the delegation visited Vienna in Austria, a city known for its leadership in urban development and the creation of sustainable transportation systems and infrastructure.

On the sidelines of the visit, HE. Mohammed Al-Shorafa stated: "Our wise leadership is committed to achieving sustainable development in all fields, making Abu Dhabi a pioneering model in smart cities. Abu Dhabi was ranked as the smartest city in the Middle East and North Africa according to the IMD Smart City Index."

He added, "Through this visit, we aim to benefit from leading experiences and practices in infrastructure. Our department's aspirations and goals are built on clear foundations, involving innovation and the creation of sustainable smart cities, enhancing the ability of cities and communities to adapt and change, all in the pursuit of excellence in service delivery and the prosperity of future generations."

About the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT)

The Department of Municipalities and Transport was established by Law No. 30 of 2019, and its main priorities are to realize the vision of the leadership which draws on the vision of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to embrace progress by placing great value on the importance of pursuing development in line with both the needs of present and future generations and the community in general.

The authority embodies the values of good governance, driven by the needs of the community it serves and working with a passion to accomplish its aims. The Department focuses on finding the most effective means of providing essential, modern, responsive and comprehensive municipal services across three regional municipalities, and supports Abu Dhabi's global position as a leader in innovation-led urban planning and transportation, as part of the Abu Dhabi government's commitment to maintaining the highest standards to the benefit of all citizens and residents of the emirate.

The DMT is responsible for continually investing in the development of better infrastructure, facilities and transportation sectors within the emirate, guiding, regulating and monitoring urban development to enhance Abu Dhabi's reputation as a world-class destination to live, work and visit.

The DMT also ensures the highest standards of safety, security, sustainability and technological development of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi's land, air and maritime transport networks, in accordance with the highest international standards and the UAE's legislation with the objective of being the region’s connection to the world.

The Department’s aspirations are driven by the simple proposition of innovating and building sustainable smart cities, fostering a capacity to change and adapt in order to maintain excellence in services and sustaining prosperity for future generations, allowing the entire Abu Dhabi community to reach their full potential.

