Abu Dhabi - The Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi (DoE), the Mohamed Bin Zayed Water Initiative (MBZWI), and the International Desalination and Reuse Association (IDRA) have together championed the need for innovative and collaborative water solutions at the UAE Pavilion at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan. The three entities participated in a panel discussion entitled "Water and Climate Change: Integrating Desalination, Reuse, Renewable Energy, and Stewardship for Sustainable Water Solutions," which focused on innovative approaches to addressing water shortages exacerbated by climate change.

Water scarcity is a crucial issue with the United Nations’ World Water Development Report citing that nearly 6 billion people could face clean water scarcity by 2050 due to rising demand, dwindling water resources, and increased pollution, driven by rapid population and economic growth. This figure may be an underestimation, as the impact of these drivers - along with unequal growth, accessibility, and varying water needs - could exacerbate the crisis even further.

HE Ahmed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, said that securing a sustainable water future for all requires unified global effort: "Addressing global water challenges demands a strategic approach that combines advanced technologies with strong collaboration between governments, industry leaders, and financial institutions. Abu Dhabi is leading by example, driving innovation in desalination, water reuse, and energy-efficient water management. At the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, we are dedicated to enabling and shaping a future where the energy and water sectors are resilient, sustainable, and forward-looking. Our role is to create an environment that attracts investors and operators while ensuring adoption and implementation of best practices to shape a secure and sustainable future for all.”

As the world grapples with the dual threats of water scarcity and flooding, the DoE will highlight the importance of integrating cutting-edge water technologies such as desalination and water reuse into secure long-term water resources. Abu Dhabi’s leadership in energy-efficient desalination technologies and AI-driven water management systems will also be emphasised, showcasing how innovation is transforming water management while aligning with the UAE’s net-zero targets. Abu Dhabi’s advancements, including low-carbon desalination plants like Al Taweelah, demonstrate how government policies and technological innovation are converging to sustainably meet increasing water demands.

Public-private partnerships was a central theme of the discussion, with the Mohamed Bin Zayed Water Initiative showcasing how collaboration between government entities and private sector players in the UAE can accelerate the implementation of large-scale water infrastructure projects. These partnerships are essential for promoting innovation and ensuring the financial viability of sustainable water solutions on a global scale.

Ayesha Al Ateeqi, from the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative (MBZWI), said, “Increasing water scarcity represents an urgent threat to global security and prosperity. Positive progress is being made on this issue, but we cannot afford to be complacent. We must work together to accelerate the pace of innovation and the development of new solutions to this growing challenge. To that end, The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative is dedicated to helping address global water scarcity by supporting the development and application of breakthrough technologies while raising the importance of water scarcity on the global agenda. Collaboration between industry, the public sector, academia, and innovators is crucial to creating a world in which water is more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable for all.”

The panel also explored the critical role of responsible water management in industrial sectors, highlighting how businesses can reduce their water footprint and protect ecosystems.

Shannon K. McCarthy, Secretary General of IDRA, remarked: “In an era where climate change drives both water scarcity and flooding, innovative technical solutions like desalination and water reuse are essential to ensure adaptation and mitigation of water scarcity. Addressing the full spectrum of water challenges requires a holistic approach that includes water conservation, clean water production, industrial water stewardship, protecting natural water resources, circular water systems, and decarbonizing water treatment technologies through combining renewable energy.”

This collaboration at COP29 sets the stage for the upcoming IDRA World Congress 2024 in Abu Dhabi, taking place from December 8-12, 2024. The Congress will build on the themes discussed at COP29, providing a platform for young innovators, policymakers, and global leaders to explore sustainable water solutions. Initiatives aimed at educating and engaging the next generation, such as Abu Dhabi’s youth-focused conservation programmes, will be spotlighted, ensuring that young leaders are equipped to face future water challenges.