Delta is pinning a new destination on its global map, and this time, it’s to the heart of the Middle East. Beginning October 2026, Delta will inaugurate nonstop service between the airline’s hub in Atlanta (ATL) to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (RUH), strengthening the growing flow of commerce and investment between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia and supporting long-term economic collaboration across the region.

“Launching service to Riyadh marks a key step in Delta’s global growth as we begin our second century of flight,” said Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines. “Our new flights will connect customers to this dynamic, fast-growing region while delivering the care, comfort and reliability they expect. It reflects our bold vision to create meaningful opportunities and experiences in every corner of the world in the years ahead.”

Delta’s premium service, now to Riyadh

The flight will operate three times weekly on Delta’s Airbus A350-900, featuring four product experiences on board: Delta One®, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort and Delta Main.

Delta One® customers will enjoy lie-flat seats, chef-curated meals and exclusive Missoni-designed amenities. Delta Premium Select provides wider seats with deeper recline and enhanced amenities for a more spacious and relaxing journey, while Delta Comfort offers extra legroom, earlier boarding and dedicated overhead bin space.

Across all products, travelers benefit from curated dining and Delta Studio entertainment, and SkyMiles Members can enjoy fast, free Delta Sync Wi-Fi powered by T-Mobile.

Discover Riyadh: Where heritage meets vision

Riyadh is a gateway to a culture rich with history and alive with possibility. As Saudi Arabia advances Vision 2030, new direct international flights highlight the capital’s global appeal and strategic importance. This enhanced connectivity is positioning Riyadh as a global hub for tourism, business, innovation and long-term economic growth.

For Delta, launching service to Riyadh is a strategic step forward, one that strengthens ties between the U.S. and a region gaining influence in global markets. This new route isn’t just about expanding reach; it’s about enabling meaningful connections. Whether for business, tourism or cultural exchange, Delta’s presence in Riyadh opens doors to new possibilities for travelers.

“We welcome Delta to Riyadh and look forward to the opportunities this service will create for travelers worldwide," said His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. "Delta’s new nonstop flights between Atlanta and Riyadh mark a significant milestone in strengthening global connectivity between our nations and will open new doors for tourism and cultural exchange while driving business and innovation.”

From offroad adventures to the Edge of the World (Jebel Fihrayn), to the refined luxury of Via Riyadh, and the vibrant energy of traditional souks, the city offers a dynamic blend of experiences. Travelers can expect a mix of adventure, elegance and authentic cultural immersion.

This new route, one of Delta’s longest at over 7,000 miles, will also link customers from Riyadh to the U.S. with easy one-stop access to 150+ cities, offering Saudi travelers a direct bridge to explore the United States.

Connecting more of the world

With service to 300+ destinations worldwide, Delta continues to expand its global reach, bringing people, cultures, and opportunities closer together.

The launch of Riyadh in winter 2026 is the latest milestone in that journey, joining other recently added brand-new destinations like Marrakech (starting Oct. 25, 2025), Melbourne (starting Dec. 3, 2025), Sardinia (starting May 20, 2026), Porto (starting May 21, 2026), Hong Kong (starting Jun. 6, 2026), and Malta (starting Jun. 7, 2026). Together, these new routes underscore Delta’s commitment to connecting customers to the world’s most dynamic places.