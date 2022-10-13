The 320-Room Hotel Reflects Travellers’ Desire for a Simple and Efficient Travel Experience

DOHA – Delta Hotels by MarriottÒ, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, announced its launch in Qatar with the opening of Delta Hotels by Marriott City Center Doha. Offering a seamless travel experience, the hotel allows guests to achieve a perfect balance between their work and personal life whether they are staying for business or leisure. Located in the bustling West Bay area close to key business and destination hubs such as the Doha Exhibition Convention Center, Diplomatic and Financial Districts, and the City Center Mall., the new hotel is an ideal destination for both short and extended stays.

"We are excited to introduce Delta Hotels by Marriott to Qatar’s vibrant hospitality landscape,” said Safak Guvenc, Area Vice President – Gulf, Levant & Turkey, Marriott International. “We would like to thank our partners ARTIC, for their ongoing support. We look forward to building on this relationship and working together to contribute to the success of the country’s tourism sector.”

Sandra Schulze-Potgieter, Vice President – Premium and Select Brands, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International added, “Delta Hotels is a premium brand with a clear brand philosophy, ‘Simple Made Perfect’, and we look forward to Delta Hotels by Marriott City Center Doha delivering key essentials in a manner that makes travel seamless and enjoyable to our guests.”

The 32-storey Delta Hotels City Center Doha is home to 320 modern and spacious rooms with design touches that include neutral palette with colorful accents; a headboard wall with large format artwork, playing with softened shapes and linework that reinforces the brand’s design concept of simplified forms; and premium finishes across the platform bed, lounge area. Each of the rooms, suites and serviced apartment each offering views of the Arabian Gulf or Doha’s dazzling cityscape. All rooms at the hotel are equipped with premium amenities and working desks, offering a convenient home office environment.

The hotel’s culinary offerings feature thoughtfully curated menus with fresh ingredients to deliver on an authentic food and beverage experience. Located on the 32nd floor with views of the Doha skyline, Medios Restaurant and Bar offers a Spanish dining experience serving up authentic delicacies such as tapas, paella, arroces, and fideua. The lounge area of Medios is the ideal space to network, socialise, and unwind with tapas and craft drinks. The hotel’s all-day dining restaurant – Babylonia – offers a modern take on Persian-Iraqi cuisine, overlooking stunning views of the Arabian Gulf. Lewiston’s Café serves refreshing beverages and healthy food options, while Doha Baking Company offers fresh bakery items, pastries, and coffee.

Delta Hotels City Center Doha features more than 850 square meters of event space, including nine multi-function meeting rooms, offering choice and flexibility for meetings and events of every type. Recreational facilities at the hotel include an outdoor pool, a 24/7 fitness centre, and the Emerald Spa.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to the Delta Hotels by Marriott City Center Doha where they can expect modern, purposeful design, along with streamlined service and attention to detail,” said Ammar Samad, Multi-Property General Manager. “We look forward to delivering an exceptional experience and warm hospitality to business and leisure travellers alike.”

Delta Hotels City Center Doha will participate in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

Celebrate the hotel’s opening with their Marriott Bonvoy member exclusive offer and earn up to 5,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. Offer includes a minimum of two nights stay and daily breakfast for two in the all-day dining restaurant for stays until November 18, 2022.

For more information, please visit www.marriott.com/dohdc.

