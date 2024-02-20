Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Deloitte, the leading global professional services firm, took center stage as the official AI & Tech Track partner at the Retail Leaders Circle MENA summit in Riyadh, shedding light on the transformative forces shaping the future of consumer behavior.

Drawing from a comprehensive global study, Deloitte identified six primary forces influencing consumer behavior in the coming years. These cover the accelerated technological progress, the changing consumer profile, the evolving society and culture, the radical industry upheavals, the extreme climate change, and the shifting of economics, policy, and power.

Over the past year, Deloitte engaged with over 600 professionals, industry experts, luminaries, academics, and clients through various interactive forums such as workshops, interviews, crowdsourcing, fireside chats, and online collaboration, creating a diverse and representative group across industries and generations.

Presenting the findings at the Retail Leaders Circle MENA summit, Bhavesh Morar, Retail & Consumer Leader at Deloitte Middle East, highlighted the significance of these forces in shaping the future of the consumer industry. Morar commented, "The extensive research Deloitte carried out reveals the profound impact of these forces on consumer behavior will be global by nature, but of course they can manifest in each market differently based on what is a different set of market conditions. We at Deloitte look to provide guidance for businesses seeking to navigate the complex terrain of consumer behavior in the Middle East over the years to come, as understanding and adapting to these changes will be crucial for businesses seeking to thrive in an ever changing marketplace."

Forces Shaping the Future of Consumer

Exponential xTech: Rapid advancements in digitalization and bioscience are driving the development of new technologies and markets at an unprecedented pace. The exponential growth of AI and transformative technologies is reshaping industries and consumer experiences.

The Changing Consumer: Demographic shifts are leading to increasingly diverse consumer preferences worldwide. In Saudi Arabia, a young and dynamic population is redefining the Saudi consumer landscape, presenting new opportunities and challenges for businesses.

Evolving Society and Culture: Consumers are breaking away from traditional norms and redefining their priorities, influencing how they spend their time and money. Businesses need to adapt to changing societal and cultural dynamics to stay relevant.

Radical Industry Upheaval: Consumer buying patterns are evolving, and businesses must innovate to meet shifting demands. Companies that embrace agility and innovation will thrive in an era of radical industry disruption.

Extreme Climate Change: Sustainable consumption practices are becoming imperative as consumers demand eco-friendly products and services. Businesses that prioritize sustainability will gain a competitive edge in combating climate change.

Shifting Economics, Policy, and Power: Economic and policy uncertainties are reshaping business landscapes globally. Companies must navigate changing regulations and geopolitical dynamics to maintain resilience and growth.

© 2024 Deloitte & Touche (M.E.). All rights reserved.

In this press release references to “Deloitte” are references to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”) a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of DTTL and its member firms. The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press.

About Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP:

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP (“DME”) is the affiliate for the territories of the Middle East and Cyprus of Deloitte NSE LLP (“NSE”), a UK limited liability partnership and member firms of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”).

DME is a leading professional services organization established in the Middle East region with uninterrupted presence since 1926. DME’s presence in the Middle East region is established through its affiliated independent legal entities, which are licensed to operate and to provide services under the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant country. DME’s affiliates and related entities cannot oblige each other and/or DME, and when providing services, each affiliate and related entity engages directly and independently with its own clients and shall only be liable for its own acts or omissions and not those of any other affiliate.

DME provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory and tax, and legal services through 23 offices in 15 countries with more than 7,000 partners, directors and staff.

About Deloitte:

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the “Deloitte organization”). DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm sand related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL, NSE and DME do not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 457,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

Bassel Barakat

External Communications |PR and Media Lead

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.)

bbarakat@deloitte.com | www.deloitte.com