Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: – Deloitte, the leading global professional services firm, and ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, announced the plans to establish the ServiceNow Public Sector Innovation Center at the Deloitte Digital Center in Riyadh. The announcement was made on the opening day of LEAP, the flagship technology event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, taking place March 4th – 7th, 2024.

Deloitte Middle East CEO, Mutasem Dajani commented, “The launch of our ServiceNow Innovation Center in Riyadh demonstrates our commitment to the emerging needs of both, the public and private sectors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It also further underlines our commitment to local Saudi talent through job creation and skill development. We will continue to work with our alliance partners to drive innovation and digital transformation, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.” The facility will be the best-in-class ServiceNow Innovation Center in Riyadh, and will serve as a strategic hub for public sector and business leaders seeking to drive innovation and accelerate time to value. The center will be powered by generative AI and will leverage the combined expertise of Deloitte and ServiceNow professionals specializing in transformation efforts across industries. The Innovation Center will work closely with organizations to understand their business goals, streamline their operations, bridge internal skills gaps to upskill their workforce and maximize return on investment.

Rashid Bashir, Consulting CEO at Deloitte Middle East, commented on the partnership, "In alliance with ServiceNow, we are committed to utilize our market leading, deep understanding of organizational needs to empower businesses with the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to unlock the full potential of the ServiceNow platform and drive sustainable growth to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape."

“At ServiceNow, we are committed to change how governments work through digital transformation as well as generative AI,” said Raj Iyer, head of global public sector at ServiceNow. “Through this new innovation center in Riyadh, ServiceNow and Deloitte are working shoulder-to-shoulder to help the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia accelerate the delivery of new digital services. It has never been easier to leverage the power of a platform like ServiceNow to truly transform how governments serve their citizens.” The ServiceNow Innovation Center will build on over 11 years of Deloitte’s experience as a ServiceNow Global Elite Partner, having delivered transformation programs for over 5,500 clients worldwide and over 6,000 implementations.

– Ends –

© 2024 Deloitte & Touche (M.E.). All rights reserved.

In this press release references to “Deloitte” are references to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”) a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of DTTL and its member firms. The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press.

About Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP:

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP (“DME”) is the affiliate for the territories of the Middle East and Cyprus of Deloitte NSE LLP (“NSE”), a UK limited liability partnership and member firms of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”).

DME is a leading professional services organization established in the Middle East region with uninterrupted presence since 1926. DME’s presence in the Middle East region is established through its affiliated independent legal entities, which are licensed to operate and to provide services under the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant country. DME’s affiliates and related entities cannot oblige each other and/or DME, and when providing services, each affiliate and related entity engages directly and independently with its own clients and shall only be liable for its own acts or omissions and not those of any other affiliate.

DME provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory and tax, and legal services through 23 offices in 15 countries with more than 7,000 partners, directors and staff.

About Deloitte:

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the “Deloitte organization”). DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm sand related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL, NSE and DME do not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 457,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press.

Bassel Barakat

External Communications |PR and Media Lead

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.)

bbarakat@deloitte.com | www.deloitte.com