Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In collaboration with the Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment (IEMA), Deloitte has launched the Green Skills for a Green Economy program, a first of its kind training program that is designed to drive forward a fair transition to a green economy. This initiative has provided training to over 350 participants since its launch in the Middle East, with participants including students, lecturers, entrepreneurs, charity staff and other professionals of which the majority reside in the United Arab Emirates.

This dynamic and interactive course offers a foundational understanding of environmental sustainability, an overview of the evolving economy, and insights into the emerging landscape of 'green' jobs and skills. The program is designed to not only enhance participants' current roles with green competencies but also to open new career pathways in the rapidly growing green economy, thereby fostering a more inclusive and sustainable workforce.

Mutasem Dajani, CEO of Deloitte Middle East, highlighted the broader impact of the initiative, stating, "Environmental education and youth empowerment are fundamental pillars of Deloitte Middle East’s purpose and climate strategies. We are proud to collaborate with our communities, particularly university professors and students, to advance the region's sustainable development goals and foster a resilient and innovative economy. Our commitment lies in nurturing eco-conscious generations and instilling a strong sense of environmental responsibility among the region’s future leaders, ensuring that our communities thrive amidst environmental challenges.

Highlighting the program’s impact, Dr. Dima Jamali, Vice President of Academic Affairs at Canadian University Dubai – one of the universities that benefited from Deloitte’s training – said, "This program represents a pivotal advancement in harmonizing our academic practices with both international sustainability benchmarks and the UAE's ambitious sustainability agenda. By empowering our students and faculty with this knowledge, we are not merely educating; we are cultivating a generation of sustainability advocates who are equipped to actively contribute to sustainable practices in their professional and personal spheres.”

Martin Baxter, Deputy CEO at IEMA, considers that “Climate and environmental targets are not just economy-wide challenges but also opportunities. Successful organisations going forward should want every team member to have some level of green skills – much like the way digital skills spread across businesses over previous decades. The ambition should be to make “all jobs greener” – by weaving green competences through their workforce. But this is not happening fast enough and there is a global green skills gap looming. So our collaboration with Deloitte is designed to tap into a more diverse array of talent and encourage equal access to fulfilling green careers for all demographics.”

The Green Skills for a Green Economy program is aligned with Deloitte’s WorldClass ambition to impact 100 million people by the year 2030, and Deloitte’s WorldClimate strategy aimed at driving responsible climate choices within our organization and beyond.

-Ends-

© 2024 Deloitte & Touche (M.E.). All rights reserved.

In this press release references to “Deloitte” are references to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”) a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of DTTL and its member firms. The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press.

About Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP:

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP (“DME”) is the affiliate for the territories of the Middle East and Cyprus of Deloitte NSE LLP (“NSE”), a UK limited liability partnership and member firms of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”).

DME is a leading professional services organization established in the Middle East region with uninterrupted presence since 1926. DME’s presence in the Middle East region is established through its affiliated independent legal entities, which are licensed to operate and to provide services under the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant country. DME’s affiliates and related entities cannot oblige each other and/or DME, and when providing services, each affiliate and related entity engages directly and independently with its own clients and shall only be liable for its own acts or omissions and not those of any other affiliate.

DME provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory and tax, and legal services through 23 offices in 15 countries with more than 7,000 partners, directors and staff.

About Deloitte:

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the “Deloitte organization”). DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm sand related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL, NSE and DME do not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 457,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

Bassel Barakat

External Communications |PR and Media Lead

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.)

bbarakat@deloitte.com