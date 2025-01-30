Middle East – Deloitte Middle East is partnering with the cutting-edge observability provider, Dynatrace, to expand its cloud offering in response to surging demand from regional clients for accelerated digital transformation and enhanced business resilience. The strategic collaboration aims to deliver state-of-the-art observability solutions that are necessary for the success of digital transformation journeys in the Middle East.

The partnership brings together Deloitte's industry-leading expertise in Platform Engineering, Cloud Transformation and Data & Analytics with Dynatrace’s advanced observability platform. Deloitte enables organizations across the public and private sectors to drive forward their digital journeys, monitor infrastructure, manage costs and develop targeted solutions through Dynatrace’s observability and AIOps capabilities.

Jamil Hamati, Partner, Engineering, AI & Data, Deloitte Middle East said: “Today’s complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments generate a staggering volume of data. The purpose of observability is to comprehensively and efficiently monitor and analyze these diverse environments, enabling proactive detection and resolution of issues, ensuring optimal system performance and reliability, and optimized cost monitoring.”

Dynatrace’s global CIO report indicates that 88% of organizations faced increased tech stack complexity over the past year, 86% of CIOs revealed cloud-native stacks generate excessive data, and 81% say their teams spent so much time managing tools and preparing data that it detracted from innovation.

Michael Allen, Vice President of Strategic Partners at Dynatrace commented: “This strategic partnership with Deloitte is a pivotal advancement for Dynatrace in the Middle East. Combining Deloitte's industry expertise with our observability and security capabilities will drive innovation and help both government agencies and enterprises accelerate their digital transformation journeys."

As businesses face mounting difficulties managing data from complex cloud ecosystems, open-source solutions, and customized technologies, data observability emerges as a critical solution, enabling organizations to improve data availability, reliability, and quality across the entire data lifecycle.

Deloitte Middle East has integrated Dynatrace's powerful platform into its observability offering to leverage hybrid and multi-cloud observability, causal AI, automation, business analytics, and application security capabilities to support clients. Additionally, Dynatrace's solutions will assist clients in tracking their carbon footprints, monitoring and analyzing their cloud spending, and verifying their compliance with industry standards and regulations such as ISO 27001 and DORA.

Hamati added: “Our collaboration with Dynatrace represents a quantum leap in transforming complex cloud data into strategic intelligence. We are solving observability challenges, while empowering organizations to turn raw data into decisive competitive advantages. This partnership will transform how regional businesses understand and leverage their digital infrastructure, delivering rich insights that drive real, measurable and sustainable success.”

-Ends-

© 2025 Deloitte & Touche (M.E.). All rights reserved.

In this press release references to “Deloitte” are references to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”) a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of DTTL and its member firms. The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press.

About Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP:

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP (“DME”) is the affiliate for the territories of the Middle East and Cyprus of Deloitte NSE LLP (“NSE”), a UK limited liability partnership and member firms of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”).

DME is a leading professional services organization established in the Middle East region with uninterrupted presence since 1926. DME’s presence in the Middle East region is established through its affiliated independent legal entities, which are licensed to operate and to provide services under the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant country. DME’s affiliates and related entities cannot oblige each other and/or DME, and when providing services, each affiliate and related entity engages directly and independently with its own clients and shall only be liable for its own acts or omissions and not those of any other affiliate.

DME provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory and tax, and legal services through 23 offices in 15 countries with more than 7,000 partners, directors and staff.

About Deloitte:

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the “Deloitte organization”). DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm sand related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL, NSE and DME do not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 457,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

Bassel Barakat

External Communications |PR and Media Lead

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.)

bbarakat@deloitte.com | www.deloitte.com