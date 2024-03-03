Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – The leading global professional services firm, Deloitte, is taking part at LEAP 2024 as the official Innovation and Emerging Technology Partner. The flagship technology event in Saudi Arabia, held in Riyadh March 4th to 7th, will host the Deloitte space at Hall 2, Stand K20, where visitors will engage in insightful experiences that showcase cutting-edge technology solutions tailored to address evolving market needs.

Rashid Bashir, Consulting CEO at Deloitte Middle East, said, "LEAP 2024 provides an exceptional platform for us to showcase our commitment to innovation and emerging technologies, driving meaningful impact for our clients across the region. We are thrilled to be part of this dynamic gathering once again, where we can demonstrate our dedication to pushing boundaries and shaping the future of business in the Middle East."

The Deloitte space at LEAP features a captivating giant 3D screen, offering visitors an immersive glimpse into innovative technology products and services. With 45 state-of-the-art, Deloitte enabled, technology solutions spanning Data and AI, Cloud, Unlimited Reality™, Sustainability, and Cyber Security, attendees will witness firsthand the transformative power of innovation. Additionally, Deloitte will demonstrate assets in collaboration with strategic global alliances such as Anaplan, Adobe, and ServiceNow.

Among the stellar list of speakers at LEAP 2024 is Yousef Barkawie, Deloitte Middle East AI & Data Leader, who will deliver a keynote on day one of the event titled "Next Generation Government: How Generative AI is changing the citizen experience". The session explores the transformative potential of Generative AI across various aspects of the daily life.

Visitors of the Deloitte space will have the opportunity to engage in a gamified Immersive Spatial F1 Experience. This interactive showcase highlights cross-industry use cases of technologies enabled by Deloitte, including immersive learning, media streaming, product visualization, and collaborative multiplayer engagement.

As a driver of sustainability globally and regionally, Deloitte will showcase the GreenCompass, a transformative global center enabling organizations to navigate sustainability and climate regulations with confidence. The center underscores Deloitte's end-to-end capabilities in sustainability and climate regulations, supported by market-leading tech solutions.

At LEAP 2024 Deloitte and Oracle will also celebrate 30 years of collaboration and client success, as Deloitte will also be present at the Oracle booth in Hall 1, Stand K40, highlighting the synergies between both organizations and their mutual offerings, both on a global and regional level.

© 2024 Deloitte & Touche (M.E.). All rights reserved.

In this press release references to “Deloitte” are references to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”) a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of DTTL and its member firms. The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press.

About Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP:

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP (“DME”) is the affiliate for the territories of the Middle East and Cyprus of Deloitte NSE LLP (“NSE”), a UK limited liability partnership and member firms of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”).

DME is a leading professional services organization established in the Middle East region with uninterrupted presence since 1926. DME’s presence in the Middle East region is established through its affiliated independent legal entities, which are licensed to operate and to provide services under the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant country. DME’s affiliates and related entities cannot oblige each other and/or DME, and when providing services, each affiliate and related entity engages directly and independently with its own clients and shall only be liable for its own acts or omissions and not those of any other affiliate.

DME provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory and tax, and legal services through 23 offices in 15 countries with more than 7,000 partners, directors and staff.

About Deloitte:

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the “Deloitte organization”). DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm sand related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL, NSE and DME do not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 457,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

Contact:

Bassel Barakat

External Communications |PR and Media Lead

Deloitte Middle East

Email: bbarakat@deloitte.com