Dubai, UAE – The world’s top provider of AI-centric infrastructure, Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL), announces innovations across the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA – all designed to help enterprises accelerate AI adoption and achieve faster time to value.

Why it matters

As enterprises make AI central to their strategy and progress from experimentation to implementation, their demand for accessible AI skills and technologies grows exponentially.

Dell and NVIDIA continue the rapid pace of innovation with updates to the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, including robust AI infrastructure, solutions and services that streamline the path to full-scale implementation.

Dell infrastructure advances enterprise AI innovation with enhanced power, efficiency and scalability

Dell Technologies introduces the next generation of advanced compute, data storage, data management and networking solutions:

Air-cooled Dell PowerEdge XE9780 and XE9785 servers simplify integration into existing enterprise data centers, while liquid-cooled Dell PowerEdge XE9780L and XE9785L servers accelerate rack-scale deployment. The new PowerEdge servers support up to 192 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs with direct to chip liquid cooling and can be customized with up to 256 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs per Dell IR7000 rack. As the successors to Dell’s fastest ramping solution ever, the Dell PowerEdge XE9680, these platforms can deliver up to four times faster large language model (LLM) training with the 8-way NVIDIA HGX B300.[4]

The Dell PowerEdge XE9712 featuring NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 offers efficiency at rack scale for training and 50 times more AI reasoning inference output and 5x improvement in throughput. With new Dell PowerCool technology, this platform helps businesses achieve greater power efficiency.

The Dell PowerEdge XE7745 server will be available with NVIDIA RTX Pro™ 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs in July 2025. This platform – supported in the NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design – provides a universal platform to help meet the needs of physical and agentic AI use cases like robotics, digital twins and multi-modal AI applications with support for up to 8 GPUs in a 4U chassis.

Dell plans to support the NVIDIA Vera CPU, offering speed, efficiency and performance.

Dell plans to support the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform with a new Dell PowerEdge XE server designed for Dell Integrated Rack Scalable Systems.

Connecting it all, Dell extends its networking portfolio to include the Dell PowerSwitch SN5600, SN2201 Ethernet, part of the NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking platform, and NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand switches. These high-density, low-latency switches deliver up to 800 gigabits per second of throughput and are now backed by Dell ProSupport and Deployment Services to provide expert guidance at every stage of AI deployment.

Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA solutions support the NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design, featuring Dell and NVIDIA compute, networking, storage and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software providing an end-to-end fully integrated AI solution for enterprises.

Dell AI Data Platform advancements improve AI data management

Because AI is only as powerful as the data that fuels it, organizations need a platform designed for performance and scalability. Dell AI Data Platform advancements provide AI applications with always-on access to high quality data.

Dell ObjectScale supports large-scale AI deployments while helping reduce cost and data center footprint with the introduction of a denser, software-defined system. NVIDIA BlueField-3 and Spectrum-4 networking integrations boost performance and scalability.

Dell introduces a high-performance solution built with Dell PowerScale, Dell Project Lightning and PowerEdge XE servers. Using KV cache and integrating NVIDIA's NIXL Libraries, this solution is ideal for large-scale distributed inference workloads.

Dell ObjectScale will support S3 over RDMA, achieving up to 230% higher throughput, up to 80% lower latency and 98% reduced CPU load compared to traditional S3 for better GPU utilization.

Dell announces an integrated solution that incorporates the NVIDIA AI Data Platform to accelerate curated insights from data and accelerate agentic AI applications and tools.

Software updates help organizations seamlessly deploy agentic AI

The NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, available directly from Dell, offers businesses the option to innovate on the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA with NVIDIA NIM, NVIDIA NeMo microservices, and NVIDIA Blueprints, NVIDIA NeMo Retriever for RAG and NVIDIA Llama Nemotron reasoning models, and seamlessly develop agentic workflows while accelerating time-to-value for AI outcomes.

Simplify business-critical AI deployments while providing flexibility and security with Red Hat OpenShift available on the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA.

New managed services streamline operations and drive faster outcomes

The new Dell Managed Services for the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA simplify AI operations with management of the full NVIDIA AI solutions stack — including AI platforms, infrastructure and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software. Dell managed services experts handle 24x7 monitoring, reporting, version upgrades and patching, helping teams overcome resource and expertise constraints by providing cost-effective, scalable and proactive IT support.

Perspectives

“We're on a mission to bring AI to millions of customers around the world,” said Michael Dell, chairman and chief executive officer, Dell Technologies. “Our job is to make AI more accessible. With the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, enterprises can manage the entire AI lifecycle across use cases, from training to deployment, at any scale.”

“AI factories are the infrastructure of modern industry, generating intelligence to power work across healthcare, finance and manufacturing,” said Jensen Huang, founder and chief executive officer, NVIDIA. “With Dell Technologies, we’re offering the broadest line of Blackwell AI systems to serve AI factories in clouds, enterprises and at the edge.”

