Dubai, UAE – Dell Technologies today announced its Partner First Strategy for Storage, which designates more than 99 percent of Dell’s customers and potential customers as partner-led for storage sales.

This new go-to-market strategy combines partner expertise and reach with Dell’s world-class team and storage portfolio, including data protection, to deliver transformational outcomes for customers.

Effective today, Dell is:

Compensating Dell sellers more when transacting storage through a partner.

Quadrupling the number of storage Partner of Record-eligible resale accounts for more predictability of engagement.

For more details, please visit our Dell Technologies Partner page on LinkedIn.

Executive quotes:

“Dell’s investment in partnership runs deep. We have decades of experience working with our partner community to accelerate transformation for our customers,” said Michael Dell, chairman and chief executive officer, Dell Technologies. “The Partner First Strategy for Storage extends our partner commitment and unites the strengths of our partners with the advantages of our world-class team and solutions.”

“An omni-channel business model with a robust partner ecosystem is at the core of Dell’s growth strategy,” said Bill Scannell, president, Global Sales and Customer Operations, Dell Technologies. “The Partner First Strategy for Storage will incent Dell sellers to work even more closely with partners to acquire new business and deliver the right outcomes for customers. It’s a win-win-win for customers, partners and Dell.”

“Dell is the market leader in Enterprise Storage and best positioned to serve our customers in today's data-centric world," said Rola Dagher, global channel chief, Dell Technologies. "We can win more often – and faster – when we work side-by-side with our global partner ecosystem. With 99 percent of our customers and potential customers deemed as partner first for storage, we’re very clear about our intentions to embrace the channel.”

“The Partner First Strategy for Storage, including data protection, is a change in our go-to-market strategy designed to fuel continued storage growth in UAE, Qatar, and around the world,” said Vangelis Lagousakos, General Manager - Channel Sales, Central Eastern Europe, Middle East, Turkey & Africa (CEEMETA), Dell Technologies. “By further embracing the power of collaboration with our partners, we win more deals and drive better outcomes for customers.”