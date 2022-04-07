Dubai, UAE – Available with multiple Operating System options including Dell ThinOS, Ubuntu Linux and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, the device builds on Dell’s legacy as a pioneer in cloud client solutions and ushers in a new era of Dell thin client offerings, with the world’s most secure thin client, powered by Dell ThinOS.

Designed for front and back-office teams of all sizes, the OptiPlex 3000 Thin Client is compact, fan-less, highly configurable and compatible with a broad range of stands and mounts. Built with the latest N-series Intel® processors, it supports up to 16GB memory and it comes with 32GB eMMC flash storage as standard, with the optional configuration of an additional 256GB of SSD storage. Featuring a variety of ports, the thin client can power up to three 4K displays. Like the rest of Dell’s OptiPlex portfolio, this new generation thin client supports Wi-Fi 6E technology that brings faster speeds and better performance providing instant access to digital and virtual workspaces.

Simplifying the journey to VDI and application modernization

As customers explore new ways of working, Dell Technologies’ VDI (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure) solutions remain a critical part of Dell’s strategy, and the OptiPlex 3000 Thin Client combined with the innovative software line-up is the latest example of the evolving portfolio.

Dell also continues to invest in Dell ThinOS - the most secure thin client operating system purpose-built for VDI - to enable a rich collaboration experience and easy deployment across VDI environments. Dell ThinOS combined with Wyse Management Suite helps organizations simplify and streamline IT operations. The VDI solutions can also be adapted to a customer’s specific needs. Dell collaborates with key industry partners like VMware for compatibility for solutions such as Workspace One and VMware Horizon, plus partners like Microsoft to offer Windows 10 IoT Enterprise as an OS option.

Dell Hybrid Client, the world’s first client computing software with hybrid cloud management, is a ready-to-deploy commercial solution – now available across 30+ Dell PC platforms – and enables seamless access to applications and data - whether they are in the cloud, in the data center or local.

One of the largest banking organizations in the Middle East recently deployed Dell Hybrid Client solutions to provide more than 7,000 team members with secure access to their virtual workspace. This not only allowed their workforce to have consistent experiences across various sites and access their collaboration tools easily, but the IT team was also able to integrate a biometric security solution to protect sensitive data and ensure compliance.

For more details, visit Cloud Client Workspace Solutions.

