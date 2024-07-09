Riyadh, KSA: In a collaborative effort to empower Saudi Arabia’s local talent with advanced science and technology skills, Dell Technologies, Aramco, and the National IT Academy (NITA) have signed a collaboration agreement. The collaboration aims to provide Saudi students with advanced training programs and certifications that will help develop a skilled and readily employable technology talent pool in the Kingdom.

The agreement was signed by Nabil Al-Nuaim, Senior Vice President, Digital & Information Technology, Aramco, Majed S. Al-Ghassab, Executive Director, NITA, and Mohammed Amin, Senior Vice President, Central Eastern Europe, Middle East, Turkey, Africa (CEEMETA), Dell Technologies.

As per the agreement, the four-month-long program “ITXcelerate” is designed to equip recent Saudi graduates in computer engineering, computer science, and IT with Dell Proven Professional Certification across areas such as storage management, data science, and AI. It also includes hands-on experience with on-site job shadowing and mentoring opportunities. This immersive program aims to go beyond theoretical concepts and arm local talent with the skills and knowledge required to excel and thrive in today’s data-driven world.

It aligns with Saudi Arabia’s vision to foster a vibrant tech ecosystem and equip its workforce with the skills necessary to contribute to the nation's technological advancement and economic prosperity. By combining their expertise and resources, the collaboration signifies a shared commitment to fostering a competent and future-ready IT workforce in Saudi Arabia.

Nabil Al-Nuaim, Senior Vice President, Digital & Information Technology, Aramco, said:

"Aramco is pleased to be part of this agreement with Dell and NITA, as we collectively seek to elevate the Kingdom’s technological offerings through talent advancement. By investing in the training and certification of local IT talent, we aim to meet the needs of the industry and position Saudi Arabia as a hub of IT innovation and excellence. This agreement underscores our plan to nurture a skilled workforce that will not only contribute to Saudi 2030 Vision but also showcase the nation's prowess on the international tech landscape.”

Majed S. Al-Ghassab, Executive Director, NITA, said:

"As an establishment invested in nurturing Saudi Arabia’s human capital, NITA is committed to raising Saudi graduates’ skill levels through comprehensive training programs, hands-on experiential learning, and strategic industry collaborations. Working with Aramco and Dell on this exciting agreement allows us to leverage their expertise in program management and training delivery to create a valuable learning experience for students. We believe this agreement will help play a crucial role in preparing Saudi Arabia’s emerging talent for success in the dynamic job market and contribute to the nation's ambitious technology goals."

Mohammed Amin, Senior Vice President, CEEMETA, Dell Technologies, said:

"We are enthusiastic about collaborating with Aramco and NITA to empower Saudi Arabia’s future IT leaders. Dell has a distinguished track record of actively engaging with local communities and empowering them to build a sustainable cornerstone for tomorrow. By sharing our IT industry expertise and providing practical mentorship and industry certification, we aim to equip Saudi young people with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in the ever-evolving tech landscape. This agreement directly aligns with our mission to support the development of a robust and future-proof technology ecosystem in the Kingdom."